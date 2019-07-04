Notorious Dutch murderer and ‘Heineken kidnapper’ gets life at 61

The Hague — The Netherlands’ most notorious gangster was jailed for life on Thursday for ordering the “liquidation” of five people, including his accomplice in the 1980s kidnapping of a Heineken beer tycoon.

Willem Holleeder’s “life was determined by greed, lust for power and violence”, judges said as they convicted the 61-year-old at a hearing in a secure court in Amsterdam dubbed “De Bunker.”

Holleeder, nicknamed “The Nose” because of his most prominent facial feature, became a minor celebrity following the abduction of beer heir Freddy Heineken and his driver in 1983.

The burly ganglord appeared on television and was even known as the “huggable criminal” for posing for selfies with fans on Amsterdam’s beer terraces. But the public image masked the brutal reality of a gangland enforcer who ruthlessly wiped out anyone who threatened his position as king of the Amsterdam underworld.

He was found guilty of ordering five murders and one manslaughter.

In scenes reminiscent of Hollywood mob movies The Godfather and Goodfellas, he ordered the murder of Cor van Hout, his former friend and partner in crime in the Heineken abduction. Van Hout was the father of the children of Holleeder’s sister Sonja, but was nevertheless gunned down outside an Amsterdam restaurant in 2003, after two earlier attempts on his life.

Holleeder — who has been detained since 2014 — was also convicted of ordering the murders of so-called “banker for the mob” Willem Endstra in Amsterdam in 2004, gangster John Mieremet in Thailand in 2005, building contractor Kees Houtman, also in 2005, and associate Thomas van der Bijl in 2006.