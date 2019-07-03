Lagarde’s exit reopens debate on who should lead the IMF

While large emerging market nations have called for more representation in important financial bodies to reflect their increased weight in the global economy, the choice earlier in 2019 of American David Malpass to lead the World Bank, the IMF’s sister institution, showed the unwritten rule remains in place.

“The ease with which the US preserved the duopoly, means the Europeans will definitely want to keep their mitts on it,” former US treasury official Mark Sobel said.

Five of the IMF’s 11 leaders have been French nationals and they have been the longest serving in the institution’s 75-year history.

Early candidates mentioned as possible successors to Lagarde include Bank of France chief François Villeroy de Galhau, French politician Pierre Moscovici, the EU finance commissioner, and Mark Carney, a Canadian who also holds British and Irish citizenship and whose term as leader of the Bank of England is up in 2020.

Another possibility is Bulgarian World Bank COO Kristalina Georgieva, who served as its interim president before Malpass was named. If selected, she would be only the second woman to lead one of the institutions.

Advanced economies were the epicenter of the 2008 global financial crisis, and in the aftermath the leaders of the Group of 20 countries agreed that major developing nations such as China, India and Brazil should have greater representation in the multinational institutions, including serving in leadership roles.

But when the top job at the IMF suddenly opened up in 2011, the European nations balked. With the crisis at their doorstep, and Greece nearly in flames, leaders argued that the time was not right.

Emerging markets called out the hypocrisy but never unified behind Agustin Carstens, then head of the Mexican central bank and now leader of the Bank for International Settlements, and a veteran of senior posts at the IMF and widely seen as qualified.

Carstens was the lone candidate to challenge Lagarde in 2011 but never received sufficient support.

When the World Bank job opened up in 2019 there was no competition to the US choice.

“My view is it should be open to everyone in the world,” Sobel said. But the emerging markets “didn’t step up to the plate”. With 16.5% of the voting shares, the US has a veto at the IMF, as do the EU members with just over 21% combined, although they are dispersed among different voting blocs.

The IMF board includes 24 directors representing the 189 members, with only the Washington, Tokyo (6.2%) and Beijing (6.1%) representing their countries alone.

Last week, before the leadership change, Carstens said it was “urgent” to reform the IMF to give the emerging markets more voice since that would improve the fund’s legitimacy.