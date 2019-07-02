World / Europe

UK chancellor warns of £90bn no-deal Brexit hit

Philip Hammond opposes tax cuts proposed by Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt, saying funds will be needed for EU exit

02 July 2019 - 18:29 Agency Staff
Philip Hammond. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS
Philip Hammond. Picture: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS

London — British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond warned on Tuesday that a no-deal UK departure from the EU could result in a £90bn blow to the treasury. 

“The government’s analysis suggests that in a disruptive no-deal exit, there would a be a hit to the exchequer of about £90bn,” he told MPs. “That will also have to be factored in to future spending and tax decisions.”

Hammond also pushed back against proposed tax cuts and spending increases by the two candidates – former London mayor Boris Johnson and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt – vying to become next prime minister.

He said tens of billions of pounds put aside to deal with a no-deal Brexit should not be earmarked for other purposes, after the pair outlined their plans to reduce tax and raise public spending.

Hammond’s comments come after both contenders to replace prime minister  Theresa May's said repeatedly they would be willing to take Britain out of the EU without an agreement at the latest delayed deadline of October 31.

“We’ve built up around £26bn to £27bn of fiscal headroom, and the purpose of having that headroom is precisely to protect the UK economy from the immediate effects of a possible no-deal exit,” he said.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that in a no-deal exit we would need all of that money and more to respond to the immediate impacts of the disruption. That would mean that there is no money available for ... either tax cuts or spending increases.”

Hammond, likely to leave his post after a new Conservative leader and prime minister is elected in July, hinted he may work to block a no-deal Brexit in parliament.

“It would be wrong for a British government to seek to pursue no deal as a policy,” he said.

“I believe that it will be for the House of Commons, of which I will continue proudly to be a member, to ensure that that doesn’t happen.”

AFP

UK economy feels the strain as global slowdown intensifies Brexit effect

Manufacturers have their worst month in more than six years and consumers increase their borrowing at the slowest pace since 2014
World
1 day ago

UK chancellor throws cold water on Tory rivals’ big promises

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt make generous spending pledges in race to become prime minister
World
1 day ago

In race for No 10, Johnson and Hunt vow to splash the cash in UK

Both Boris Johnson and foreign secretary Jeremy Hunt set sights on the economy and vow to cut taxes and spend on services
World
2 days ago

French watchdog tells London to stop trading EU shares after Brexit

AMF says trading in EU-listed shares should take place inside the bloc after Brexit, which may force funds to redirect trading from London to the EU
World
4 days ago

Most read

1.
Shipping firms drop British flag as Brexit looms
World / Europe
2.
Lebanon vows to restore security after fatal ...
World
3.
Climate change activists target Amazon in France
World / Europe
4.
UK chancellor warns of £90bn no-deal Brexit hit
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.