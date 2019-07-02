UK chancellor warns of £90bn no-deal Brexit hit

London — British Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond warned on Tuesday that a no-deal UK departure from the EU could result in a £90bn blow to the treasury.

“The government’s analysis suggests that in a disruptive no-deal exit, there would a be a hit to the exchequer of about £90bn,” he told MPs. “That will also have to be factored in to future spending and tax decisions.”

Hammond also pushed back against proposed tax cuts and spending increases by the two candidates – former London mayor Boris Johnson and foreign minister Jeremy Hunt – vying to become next prime minister.

He said tens of billions of pounds put aside to deal with a no-deal Brexit should not be earmarked for other purposes, after the pair outlined their plans to reduce tax and raise public spending.

Hammond’s comments come after both contenders to replace prime minister Theresa May's said repeatedly they would be willing to take Britain out of the EU without an agreement at the latest delayed deadline of October 31.

“We’ve built up around £26bn to £27bn of fiscal headroom, and the purpose of having that headroom is precisely to protect the UK economy from the immediate effects of a possible no-deal exit,” he said.