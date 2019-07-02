EU leaders agree to deal on ECB and Commission posts
The European Central Bank and European Commission to get women leaders for the first time
Brussels — European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to name IMF MD Christine Lagarde as the new head of the European Central Bank and German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission chief and sealed a deal on filling the other top jobs in the bloc.
“The European Council has agreed on the future leadership of the EU institutions,” said Donald Tusk, chairman of the EU leaders’ talks.
Von der Leyen, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, would become head of the European Commission, the EU executive, under the deal reached in Brussels, which must still be endorsed by the European Parliament.
Belgium’s liberal caretaker prime minister, Charles Michel, would replace Tusk as the next chairman of EU leaders’ summits and be tasked with building compromises between the often fractious 28 member states.
Spain’s acting foreign minister, the socialist Josep Borrell, would be the EU’s new top diplomat in Brussels, Tusk said.
These four people would help lead the EU’s policies in the next five years on everything from climate to migration to trade.
The fifth prominent EU role up for grabs is the president of the European Parliament. Lawmakers are due to choose that person in Strasbourg on Wednesday.
Lagarde on Tuesday announced she would step down “temporarily” as IMF MD after the nomination.
“I am honoured to have been nominated for the presidency of the European Central Bank,” Lagarde said in a statement. “In light of this, and in consultation with the ethics committee of the IMF executive board, I have decided to temporarily relinquish my responsibilities as managing director of the IMF during the nomination period.”
The nomination means Lagarde will step down two years before the end of her second five-year term at the helm of the IMF.
Reuters