EU leaders agree to deal on ECB and Commission posts

Brussels — European Union leaders agreed on Tuesday to name IMF MD Christine Lagarde as the new head of the European Central Bank and German defence minister Ursula von der Leyen as European Commission chief and sealed a deal on filling the other top jobs in the bloc.

“The European Council has agreed on the future leadership of the EU institutions,” said Donald Tusk, chairman of the EU leaders’ talks.

Von der Leyen, an ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel, would become head of the European Commission, the EU executive, under the deal reached in Brussels, which must still be endorsed by the European Parliament.

Belgium’s liberal caretaker prime minister, Charles Michel, would replace Tusk as the next chairman of EU leaders’ summits and be tasked with building compromises between the often fractious 28 member states.