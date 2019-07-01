UK economy feels the strain as global slowdown intensifies Brexit effect

London — Britain’s economy has lost momentum and might have shrunk in the second quarter of 2019, according to data that showed the double impact of Brexit and the slowdown in the global economy.

Manufacturers had their worst month in more than six years and consumers increased their borrowing at the slowest pace since 2014. The value of sterling fell against the dollar and the euro after the data was published.

Howard Archer, an economist with EY Item Club, a forecasting group, estimated that Britain’s economy contracted by 0.2% in the April-June period.

The Bank of England (BoE) in June cut its forecast for economic growth in the second quarter to zero. That largely reflected an unwinding of the rush by many factories to get ready for the original Brexit deadline, which has now been delayed until October 31.