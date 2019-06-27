Sizzling Europe battles wildfires and health risks

Tarragona — Wildfires raged across Catalonia and French authorities stepped up restrictions on water use and driving in cities as swathes of Western Europe remained gripped by a powerful heatwave.

Temperatures climbed towards 44°C in parts of northern Spain and southern France, driving many people to seek relief in the sea, rivers, lakes, fountains and swimming pools.

Spanish firefighters struggled to douse wildfires across nearly 4,000ha in the northeastern region of Catalonia. They warned that the affected area could increase as much as fivefold because of the intense heat and winds.

Helicopters dumped water on the fires, which raged 80km inland from the coastal town of Tarragona. There were no reports of casualties, but the regional government said some 30 people had been evacuated from farmhouses in the area.

The wildfires are among the worst Catalonia has seen in 20 years, the regional government said.