Shoppers snap up fans and Germans strip naked as Europe swelters in heatwave

Climate change concerns

Extreme weather is fuelling debate in Europe, where climate strikers led by Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old Swedish activist, have taken to the streets and environmentalist parties are rising in the polls. Wildfires in Sweden, increasingly violent storms in the Mediterranean and the drying up of the Rhine river have created disquiet over extreme weather events.

Concern the heatwave would further damage Alpine glaciers that feed European rivers such as the Rhine increased on Wednesday as Switzerland’s meteorological agency said the 2,501m Saentis mountain in the eastern canton of St Gallen recorded its highest daily minimum temperature of 16°C.

In the German town of Coschen near the Polish border, temperatures reached 38.6°C on Wednesday, breaking the country’s 1947 record for June, forecaster DWD said. Across Germany, 51 weather stations broke June temperature records.

Forecasts for temperatures topping 40°C raised fears of potentially deadly cracks on Autobahn surfaces, prompting the imposition of speed restrictions. Police in the German state of Brandenburg on Wednesday halted a moped rider who was naked apart from sandals and a crash helmet. That followed an incident on Tuesday when a 32-year-old man in rural Germany ran naked through the freezer section of a supermarket to cool off. DWD issued ultraviolet ray warnings for all but Germany’s most northern states.

In the French city of Nice on the Mediterranean, overnight temperatures didn’t fall below 26°C, the highest minimum on record for the city, forecaster Meteo-France said. In Clermont-Ferrand, where tyre maker Michelin is headquartered, temperatures rose to 40.9°C, the highest since records began being kept in the city in 1923, according to the weather agency. Seventy-eight of the 96 departments in France — where 15,000 people, mostly the elderly, died in the 2003 heatwave — were put on alert for extreme heat.

With temperatures in Paris in the high 30s, air conditioners sold out on Friday at a Fnac Darty outlet near the Montparnasse train station, and on Saturday morning most customers could be seen walking out with fans. Sales of air-cooling devices reached their highest in at least two decades, a company executive told Europe 1 radio on Tuesday.

Electricity prices across the continent surged on expectations Europeans would turn on fans and air-conditioning units to keep cool. EU permits to emit carbon dioxide — a major input for electricity prices — rose to their highest levels since April.

In Milan, where a surge in power usage hit a record on June 19, the local municipal power company A2A said it expects demand to rise further. It asked residents to use home appliances such as dishwashers in the evening and switch off lights, computers and televisions when not needed.

Brussels has suspended horse-and-carriage rides for tourists. The decision was taken out of respect for the animals’ welfare, Fabian Maingain, the Belgian city’s chief for economic affairs, told Le Soir newspaper. Similar decisions have been taken by Antwerp and Ostend.

Rising temperatures are stoking political tensions and buffeting companies. In Sweden, airlines are facing boycotts from travellers citing Flygskam, a Swedish neologism denoting “shame about flying due to climate change concerns”. Over the weekend, German police forcibly removed protesters who stormed an open-pit coal mine owned by German utility RWE, Europe’s biggest corporate emitter of carbon dioxide.

“Nothing less than our future is at stake,” said Nike Malhaus, spokesperson for protest group Ende Gelaende. “We are taking the coal phase-out into our own hands, because the government is failing to protect the climate.”

Bloomberg