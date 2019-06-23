Ukraine hosts its biggest gay pride parade

Kiev — Ukrainian politicians and foreign diplomats joined thousands marching in a gay pride parade in Kiev on Sunday, the biggest and most peaceful ever in the former Soviet country.

Crowds of people, many dressed in bright colours, paraded along streets in the centre of the Ukrainian capital, holding up banners saying “Diversity is beautiful”, “Human rights = happy country”, “No violence — yes rights!”.

They were flanked by a thick cordon of police in helmets but there was no sign of violence despite the presence of a few hundred protesters.

The march was part of Pride Month, which is celebrated by lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) people around the world.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a former comedian who took office in May, has promoted a tolerant culture, saying he stands for all people’s equality and freedom.

“Our desire is to convey to a majority of people that LGBT is normality,” Eduard, a 17-year-old tattoo artist, said. “I am taking part for the fifth time. Ukraine is making significant progress compared to previous years, security and organisation are much better.”

Zelenskiy’s office urged the police to prevent violence and guarantee the safety of participants in the March of Equality. “Ukraine’s constitution states that citizens have equal constitutional rights and freedoms,” it said in a post on its Facebook page on Sunday morning.

Human rights

Ruslana Panukhnyk, one of the organiser’s of the capital’s annual gay pride march, told journalists after the event that about 8,000 people had attended it, far more than the 5,000 in 2018.

“We are satisfied with the co–operation with the police. There were some small incidents, but no injuries,” she said. “The most important [thing] for us is human rights.”

Under Western-backed leadership, Ukraine’s parliament passed legislation in 2015 to ban discrimination in the workplace as part of a series of laws Ukraine needed to pass to qualify for a visa-free travel agreement with the EU.

“Thank you to the police and other law enforcement agencies for protecting today’s Pride event in Kiev,” Judith Gough, the British ambassador to Ukraine who joined the march, wrote in a tweet.

She posted pictures of herself and other Western ambassadors who participated in the event.