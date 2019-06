Boris Johnson under pressure to explain domestic row that drew in police

London — Boris Johnson, the strong favourite to become Britain’s next prime minister, came under pressure from figures in his own party on Sunday to explain reports of a domestic “row” that led to a police visit.

Although Johnson is still heavily backed to beat Jeremy Hunt to become Conservative Party leader, and therefore prime minister, a snap poll published in the Mail on Sunday suggested that the incident had cut his support.

The Guardian reported that police were alerted early on Friday after a neighbour heard a loud altercation involving screams, shouts and bangs at the south London property, shortly after Johnson had secured his place in the final run-off to become prime minister.

The paper said Johnson’s partner, Carrie Symonds, could be heard telling the former London mayor to “get off me” and “get out of my flat”.

The former foreign secretary refused to answer questions about the incident on the first day of the month-long contest to win over Conservative grassroot members, saying “I don't think people want to hear about that kind of thing”.

He instead tried to focus on his policies, saying “we need to get Brexit done” and promising to prepare Britain for a no-deal exit from the EU if a deal cannot be reached.

Tory grandee Malcolm Rifkind criticised the response, saying “the fact is there was a police visit. You don't just say ‘no comment’.

“That implies you may have something you don’t want to disclose,” he told BBC Radio 5.

Former Tory foreign office minister Alan Duncan told The Guardian his former boss now had a “big question mark over his head”, adding Johnson had shown a “lack of discipline” throughout his career.

Among all voters, Hunt is now the preferred candidate to become prime minister, according to the Survation poll in the Mail on Sunday, as Johnson saw a 7% decline in support.

He also saw his lead over Hunt with Tory voters slashed from 27% to 9% since Friday.

But it is the party’s 160,000 members who will have the final say, and their support appeared undimmed during the first day of hustings — internal party debates to decide the new leader — in Birmingham, central England, on Saturday.