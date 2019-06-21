World / Europe

Georgians riot at parliament over Russian MP’s visit

Russian influence in Georgia remains a politically sensitive subject: Georgia fought and lost a short war against Russia in 2008 and the two have not had diplomatic ties since

21 June 2019 - 11:34 Margarita Antidze
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against a Russian legislator’s visit in Tbilisi, Georgia, on June 21 2019. Picture: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE
Riot police clash with demonstrators during a protest against a Russian legislator’s visit in Tbilisi, Georgia, on June 21 2019. Picture: REUTERS/IRAKLI GEDENIDZE

Tbilisi — Crowds angry over the visit of a Russian legislator tried to storm Georgia’s parliament building on Thursday evening, pushing against lines of riot police, throwing bottles and grabbing riot shields from some officers and tearing off their helmets.

The scenes in Tbilisi, the Georgian capital, flared up suddenly after public anger over the visit and speech of a member of the Russian lower house of parliament triggered big street protests. Riot police used tear gas, rubber bullets and water cannon, prompting most of the protesters to disperse.

After hours of confrontation between protesters and the police dozens had been taken to hospitals with injuries from rubber bullets or stones, thrown by protesters, as well as tear gas poisoning.

A witness saw about 15 injured people in one of the hospitals.

Georgian Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze said the situation outside the parliament had been "provoked by opposition forces".

He also said in a statement that the police "never used, and is not going to use, rubber bullets or gas against peaceful protesters".

The majority of protesters left the area outside the parliament, but dozens of them remained at adjoining streets, while police continued to use tear gas to disperse them.

Russian influence in Georgia remains a politically sensitive subject. The small country, a US ally, fought and lost a short war against Moscow in 2008.

The two countries have not had diplomatic ties since, and Russia went on to recognise the independence of two breakaway regions, South Ossetia and Abkhazia, where Russian troops are now garrisoned.

Georgia, which is criss-crossed by energy pipelines, hopes to one day join the EU and Nato. That ambition has angered Moscow, the country's former Soviet overlord.

Thursday's protests were sparked by a visit by Sergei Gavrilov, who was leading a Russian delegation taking part in the Interparliamentary Assembly on Orthodoxy (IAO), a body set up by the Greek parliament in 1993 to foster relationships between Christian Orthodox legislators.

Gavrilov, president of the IAO's general assembly, addressed delegates in his native Russian from the Georgian parliamentary speaker's seat. That angered some politicians and Georgians who want Russia kept at arm's length.

The IAO session had to be cut short as a result.

The opposition accuses the ruling Georgian Dream party of being insufficiently firm in confronting Moscow. Many of the protesters gathered outside parliament chanted slogans insulting Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gavrilov told Russian news agencies that water had been thrown at him and unspecified people had tried to remove his identity documents. He was reported to have already left Georgia.

"Georgian Dream has brought the Russian occupiers in and let them sit in the speaker's chair," Elene Khoshtaria, an opposition MP, said. "That was a slap in the face to recent Georgian history."

Opposition MPs demanded that the parliamentary speaker, interior minister and state security service chief all resign over the incident.

Russian deputy foreign minister Grigory Karasin said in a statement that Moscow was outraged by the actions of what he called radical Georgian political forces whom he accused of propagating anti-Russian sentiment.

He said Russia would keep trying to normalise relations with Georgia. 

Reuters

Trump announces 1,000 extra troops for Poland ‘to counter Russia’

US President Donald Trump says Poland plans to build facilities to accommodate the new forces
World
1 week ago

$100m cyber-crime gang busted by US and European police

Prosecutions have been launched in Georgia, Moldova, Ukraine and the US over the malware scam, while five Russians remain on the run
World
1 month ago

Russian parliament backs tougher law to punish top crime bosses

Key step of passing legislation will make it easier to jail crime bosses, estimated to be between 200 and 400 
World
3 months ago

Most read

1.
Zimbabwe wants a new currency by early 2020, and ...
World / Africa
2.
Georgians riot at parliament over Russian MP’s ...
World / Europe
3.
Malaysia moves to recover $65m stolen from ...
World / Asia
4.
Hong Kong protesters push for axing of ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

EU to extend sanctions on Russia until 2020

World

Erdogan does not expect US sanctions on Turkey over Russia deal

World

As ratings drop, Putin defends record, says better life awaits Russians

World / Europe

Russia denounces US deployment of 1,000 more troops to Middle East

World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.