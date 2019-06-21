World / Europe

Carney at odds with Johnson over Brexit

Bank of England governor dismisses claim by Boris Johnson that Britain can avoid the hit of EU trade tariffs in the event of a no-deal Brexit

21 June 2019 - 09:53 William Schomberg
Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks during the annual Bankers and Merchants Dinner at The Mansion House in London, the UK, on June 20 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR
Bank of England governor Mark Carney speaks during the annual Bankers and Merchants Dinner at The Mansion House in London, the UK, on June 20 2019. Picture: BLOOMBERG/LUKE MACGREGOR

London — Bank of England (BoE) governor Mark Carney has dismissed a claim by Boris Johnson, the front-runner in the race to become prime minister, that Britain can avoid the hit of EU trade tariffs in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

Carney told the BBC that leaving the EU without a transition deal should be a choice taken with “absolute clarity” about what it would mean for Britain’s economy.

The central bank governor said there would be long-term as well as short-term damage for Britain’s economy from a no-deal Brexit and many companies were not fully ready for such an abrupt shift.

Johnson has said that world trade rules include a provision, known as Article 24 of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade, which permits trade to continue unchanged between two parties if they so decide.

But Carney said such an arrangement applied only when a trade deal was in place or about to be in place, the BBC said.

“So ... we should be clear that not having an agreement with the European Union would mean that there are tariffs, automatically, because the Europeans have to apply the same rules to us as they apply to everyone else,” he said.

Carney has previously warned about the economic impact of a no-deal Brexit, prompting anger among Brexit supporters.

Johnson and British foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, the other contender to replace Theresa May as prime minister, have said they are prepared to take the country out of the EU without a transition deal, if necessary.

Reuters

Boris Johnson and Jeremy Hunt vie for British top job

The rise of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson to pole position for leading the world's fifth-largest economy  is the grandest twist so far in Brexit ...
World
14 hours ago

Next British PM ‘must protect London’s leading position in global finance’

Britain must have a clear plan to maintain the City’s place at the centre of the global financial system, says financial services minister John Glen
World
2 days ago

UK minister will not work for a no-deal Brexit prime minister

Front-runner Boris Johnson has acknowledged a no-deal scenario may well happen come October 31
World
6 days ago

Most read

1.
Hong Kong protesters push for axing of ...
World / Asia
2.
Carney at odds with Johnson over Brexit
World / Europe
3.
Companies deny claims of US fines for ...
World / Asia
4.
Trump pulls back on brink of clash with Iran — ...
World

Related Articles

UK factory orders slide on Brexit uncertainty

World / Europe

Boris Johnson wins key Brexit backing in Tory leadership race

World / Europe

Irish premier warns of EU hostility towards further Brexit delay

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.