Then there were two: Johnson and Hunt vie for British top job

Johnson, 55, who served as London mayor for eight years, has cast himself as the only candidate who can deliver Brexit on October 31 while fighting off the electoral threats of Nigel Farage's Brexit Party and Jeremy Corbyn's Labour.

Johnson has increased his share of the vote of Conservative MPs at each of the ballots so far: 114 out of 313 votes in the first ballot on June 13, 126 on June 18, 143 on Wednesday, and 157 and 160 on Thursday.

Gove and Javid

Gove was third with 75. Interior minister Sajid Javid was knocked out in the fourth round earlier on Thursday.

Betting markets gave Johnson a 92% probability of becoming prime minister and Hunt just 7%.

"I look forward to getting out across the UK and to set out my plan to deliver Brexit, unite our country, and create a brighter future for all of us," Johnson said.

Hunt, once an opponent of leaving the European Union who has now promised to exit with a deal, cast himself as the underdog.

"In politics surprises happen as they did today," he said. "I do not doubt the responsibility on my shoulders - to show my party how we deliver Brexit and not an election, but also a turbo-charged economy and a country that walks tall in the world."

Now about 160,000 Conservative Party grassroots members will vote on who will be their leader — and Britain's next prime minister — by the end of July.

Johnson has pledged to leave the European Union on October 31 with or without a deal. The EU has said it will not renegotiate the divorce deal that May agreed to in 2018 and the British parliament has indicated it will block a no-deal exit.

He has not addressed how he will solve that riddle.

Prime Minister Johnson?

The rise of Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson — known as simply "Boris" - to pole position for leading the world's fifth largest economy, is the grandest twist so far in a career that has morphed from journalism via TV-show fame, comedy and scandal into the brinkmanship of Britain's Brexit crisis.

Born in New York, Johnson was educated at Eton, Britain's most exclusive school, and at Balliol College, Oxford. He began his career at a management consultancy in the City of London but dropped out after a week.

He then turned to journalism but was sacked from The Times newspaper for making up quotes.

Hired by The Daily Telegraph, Johnson infuriated European officials and delighted then-Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher by lampooning the European Economic Community establishment with a host of sometimes misleading reports from Brussels.

After entering politics, Johnson was sacked from the Conservative Party’s policy team while in opposition for lying about an extra-marital affair.

But his charismatic oratory and disarmingly self-deprecating confidence allowed him to survive both gaffes and scandal. He won two terms as London mayor from 2008 to 2016.

In 2016, he became one of the most recognisable faces of the Brexit campaign which won the referendum with 52% of the votes cast versus 48% for staying in.