World / Europe

Polish ruling party plans to control of foreign-owned media

Deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Gowin says PiS will have to ‘repolonise’ outlets if it is returned to power

20 June 2019 - 16:49 Alan Charlish
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. Picture: JULIEN WARNAND / REUTERS
Poland's Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki arrives at the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium, June 20, 2019. Picture: JULIEN WARNAND / REUTERS

Warsaw — Poland’s ruling party will have the task of “repolonising” the media if it is returned to power in the election in  October or November, says deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Gowin.

The Law and Justice party (PiS) has long said it will try to bring foreign-owned media outlets under Polish control, leading to opposition accusations it wants muzzle the press.

“A self-respecting nation and a self-respecting people cannot allow most of the media to be in foreign hands, and this is a task our government faces if we remain in power in the next term,” state news agency Pap reported Gowin as saying on Wednesday night.

In Hungary, associates of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a PiS ally, have gained control over much of the media and his Fidesz party has taken total control of state media, drawing international accusations that they are weakening freedom of speech.

On taking power in 2015, PiS moved swiftly to take control of state broadcaster TVP. Opposition politicians say its is biased towards the government.

The US has criticised the Polish government's moves against privately owned media. The US is Poland's chief ally at a time of increased Russian assertiveness in central and eastern Europe.

In 2018, Warsaw back-tracked on a fine imposed on private news channel TVN24 for its coverage of protests in parliament in 2016 after condemnation from the US state department, amid speculation the government might take over the news channel.

TVN, parent company of TVN24, is owned by US media group Discovery.

Germany’s Axel Springer also operates in Poland, owning the Polish edition of Newsweek and tabloid Fakt, both often critical of the government.

“Why should we assume that German owners are worse patriots than us,” Gowin asked.

“When there is a conflict of interests between Poland and Germany, these newspapers represent the German point of view and German interests.”

Reuters

All secrets revealed in the age of AI, says French digital envoy

Artificial intelligence may be used to glean information about, say, one’s sexual orientation from as little as three Facebook likes
World
6 days ago

Russian journalist released as Kremlin kowtows to protesters

Ivan Golunov, known for exposing corruption among Moscow city officials, was arrested on likely specious drugs charges
World
1 week ago

Russian police detain 400 at protest over journalist

Angry supporters say Ivan Golunov was targeted over his reporting
World
1 week ago

Press freedom in rapid decline worldwide, says watchdog

Increasingly authoritarian regimes, many taking their cue from Donald Trump, are clamping down on independent media, says Freedom House
World
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Einstein’s relativity document given to Nobel ...
World / Europe
2.
India in talks with US over plan to curb work ...
World / Asia
3.
Erdogan does not expect US sanctions on Turkey ...
World
4.
Polish ruling party plans to control of ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Saudis dismisses UN report on Khashoggi murder as ‘unfounded’

World

Rank outsider Stewart now a real contender in UK leadership race

World / Europe

EU claims evidence that Russia tried to stoke divisions in its election

World / Europe

Trump aide Kellyanne Conway broke the law, says US watchdog

World / Americas

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.