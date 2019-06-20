Polish ruling party plans to control of foreign-owned media

Warsaw — Poland’s ruling party will have the task of “repolonising” the media if it is returned to power in the election in October or November, says deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Gowin.

The Law and Justice party (PiS) has long said it will try to bring foreign-owned media outlets under Polish control, leading to opposition accusations it wants muzzle the press.

“A self-respecting nation and a self-respecting people cannot allow most of the media to be in foreign hands, and this is a task our government faces if we remain in power in the next term,” state news agency Pap reported Gowin as saying on Wednesday night.

In Hungary, associates of Prime Minister Viktor Orban, a PiS ally, have gained control over much of the media and his Fidesz party has taken total control of state media, drawing international accusations that they are weakening freedom of speech.

On taking power in 2015, PiS moved swiftly to take control of state broadcaster TVP. Opposition politicians say its is biased towards the government.

The US has criticised the Polish government's moves against privately owned media. The US is Poland's chief ally at a time of increased Russian assertiveness in central and eastern Europe.

In 2018, Warsaw back-tracked on a fine imposed on private news channel TVN24 for its coverage of protests in parliament in 2016 after condemnation from the US state department, amid speculation the government might take over the news channel.

TVN, parent company of TVN24, is owned by US media group Discovery.

Germany’s Axel Springer also operates in Poland, owning the Polish edition of Newsweek and tabloid Fakt, both often critical of the government.

“Why should we assume that German owners are worse patriots than us,” Gowin asked.

“When there is a conflict of interests between Poland and Germany, these newspapers represent the German point of view and German interests.”

