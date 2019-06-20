British parliament to hold Citizens’ Assembly on climate crisis

London — British MPs will hold a Citizens’ Assembly to gather views on how to meet its newly strengthened emissions targets, parliament announced on Thursday, in response to growing public unease over the climate crisis.

Although the assembly, to be held over several weekends later in 2019, would have no independent powers, MPs said its deliberations would inform broader discussion over how Britain can deliver on a commitment to reach net zero carbon by 2050.

“Ending our contribution to climate change can be the defining decision of our generation in fulfilling our responsibility to the next,” Greg Clark, secretary of state for business, energy and industrial strategy, said. “But it will require the effort of a generation to deliver it.”

Industrialised countries have started to make increased use of Citizens’ Assemblies, to serve both as pressure valves on contentious issues and to mobilise support for decisions that legislatures driven by election cycles might struggle to pass.

Participants are often chosen to reflect the wider population in terms of demographics such as age, gender, ethnicity, class and sometimes political attitudes. They have been used in Ireland, Canada, Australia and the US.