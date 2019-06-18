Next British PM ‘must protect London’s leading position in global finance’

London — Britain’s next prime minister must make it their “overriding” priority to protect London’s globally competitive position in finance after Brexit, financial services minister John Glen said on Tuesday.

Britain is due to leave the EU on October 31, but it has yet to secure a divorce settlement with the bloc, which is the UK financial sector’s single biggest customer.

The selection of a new prime minister has added to the uncertainty for the British financial services industry, which has long been calling for clarity on the country’s relations with the EU after it leaves.

“Whatever happens in the next few weeks, the government will always be committed to supporting and enabling the City to maintain and strengthen its world-leading position,” Glen said at a conference held by financial sector lobby TheCityUK.

Britain must have a “clear plan” to maintain the City’s place at the centre of the global financial system because success cannot be taken for granted, Glen said. Finance minister Philip Hammond will set out how to build on the City’s strength in a speech on Thursday.

“This must be an overriding imperative of whoever becomes prime minister. It would be a tragedy if we lost our competitive advantage by accident through complacency or lack of decisive action where needed,” he said.