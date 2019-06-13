World / Europe

UK minister green-lights Julian Assange’s extradition to the US

The case will now go to the courts, but the move has already worried much of the world’s media, who say journalists essentially do what he did

13 June 2019 - 13:56 Agency Staff
UK home secretary Sajid Javid speaks during his Conservative Party leadership campaign launch in London, the UK, on June 12 2019. Picture: AFP/TOLGA AKMEN
UK home secretary Sajid Javid speaks during his Conservative Party leadership campaign launch in London, the UK, on June 12 2019. Picture: AFP/TOLGA AKMEN

London — The UK interior minister said on Thursday that he has certified the US request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange on espionage grounds in a procedural move that opens the way for a court battle.

The US justice department confirmed on Tuesday that it had submitted a formal extradition request. British home secretary Sajid Javid said he signed it on Wednesday.

The final decision on whether Assange can be extradited will rest with the courts. The next hearing in the former Australian hacker’s case is on Friday.

Assange sheltered in Ecuador’s embassy in London for seven years until his arrest on April 11 when Quito finally withdrew his asylum. He is now serving a 50-week sentence in jail for skipping bail when he entered the embassy in 2012.

“I’m very pleased that the police were finally able to apprehend him and now he’s rightly behind bars because he broke UK law,” Javid told BBC radio.

“There’s an extradition request from the US that is before the courts tomorrow but yesterday I ... certified it. I want to see justice done at all times and we’ve got a legitimate extradition request, so I’ve signed it, but the ... decision is now with the courts.”

If basic criteria are met, the home secretary must certify a valid extradition request from the US before the courts make a decision on whether the person can be extradited. The secretary then decides whether to order an extradition.

Assange, who is being held in the top-security Belmarsh prison in south-east London, is not expected to attend Friday’s hearing in person but could take part via video-link, although it will be largely procedural.

The “first real confrontation of arguments” in court will not be for several weeks or months, according to WikiLeaks editor Kristinn Hrafnsson.

Washington has accused Assange of violating the US Espionage Act by publishing military and diplomatic files in 2010.

The 18 charges reject his claim that he was simply a publisher receiving leaked material — which would be protected under press freedom legislation.

The case has upset some US and other world media, which argues that Assange’s activities differ very little from their own. They fear his case could set a precedent for limiting free speech and media rights.

AFP

Swedish court rules against Julian Assange’s detention

This will make it hard for prosecutors to question the Wikileaks founder on rape allegations, but could open the way for extradition to the US
World
1 week ago

Julian Assange very ill due to ‘psychological torture’, says UN

He shows ‘all the symptoms typical for prolonged exposure to psychological torture, including chronic anxiety and intense psychological trauma’
World
1 week ago

UN warns of possible torture if Assange is extradited to US

A UN rights expert says Julian Assange is not guaranteed a fair trial in the US and questions the US justice system’s credibility
World
2 months ago

Myanmar lets journalists go free after 500 days in jail

Two Reuters reporters released under presidential amnesty
World
1 month ago

Most read

1.
UK minister green-lights Julian Assange’s ...
World / Europe
2.
New parents living in rich countries often least ...
World
3.
Second Ebola victim dies in Uganda
World / Africa
4.
Australia finally gives go-ahead for vast coal ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

WikiLeaks' Assange too ill to appear via video link in US extradition hearing

World

Protesters rally against seizure of Assange’s belongings

World / Europe

Investigative journalist Ivan Golunov put under house arrest in Moscow

World / Europe

Media outraged after Australian police raid national broadcaster

World / Asia

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.