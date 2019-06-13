World / Europe

France denies Iraq wants millions to prosecute jihadists

Report says Baghdad has asked for up to $2m per French jihadist transferred from Syria to Iraq

13 June 2019 - 18:21 John Irish
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Paris — France’s foreign ministry denied on Thursday a report that it had been asked by Iraqi authorities to pay up to $2m per fighter for Baghdad to deal with French jihadists transferred from Syria to Iraq.

The ministry added that it respected Baghdad’s sovereignty in judging foreign fighters.

Citing several unidentified sources, French daily newspaper Le Figaro reported on June 7 that Iraq had asked Paris for $1m for each foreign jihadist sentenced to death and $2m for those given long-term sentences.

The article echoed other media reports that Baghdad has been seeking some $2bn in compensation for dealing with hundreds of suspected Islamic State (IS) fighters held by Kurds in northeastern Syria, where there is no legal framework to deal with them.

“We have not received any request to this effect,” French foreign ministry spokeswoman Agnes von der Muhll said when asked about the Figaro report.

“We respect the sovereignty of the Iraqi state, including its judicial institutions that have declared themselves competent to try French Islamic State [IS] fighters.”

While the ministry denied the report, a French official briefing reporters after a visit by Iraq’s prime minister in May said Paris expected Baghdad to make an official request, including financially, on what it needed to handle large number of Islamist fighters.

Iraq is conducting trials of thousands of suspected IS fighters, including hundreds of foreigners, with many arrested as the group’s strongholds crumbled throughout Iraq.

France, which has ruled out repatriating its Islamist fighters, is facing criticism at home from some legislators and human rights groups after 11 French nationals were sentenced to death in Iraq over the past two weeks. Paris opposes the death penalty and has asked Baghdad not to carry out the executions.

“The Iraqi authorities know that we oppose it in all places and in all circumstances,” said Von der Muhll.

About 450 French nationals are still held in Kurdish camps, including about 200 adults.

Reuters

Iraq’s judiciary denies deal to commute French jihadists’ death sentences

Supreme Judicial Council spokesperson says only an appeals court, not a bilateral agreement, can change their sentences
World
2 days ago

Most read

1.
Ethiopia needs $2.2bn to modernise its ...
World / Africa
2.
US import prices drop on broad decline in the ...
World / Americas
3.
Kenya to more than double capital gains tax
World / Africa
4.
Turkey digs in on Russian S-400s, spurns US ...
World

Related Articles

Boko Haram seizes arms in raids on Nigerian army bases

World / Africa

France ‘guilty of inhumane treatment’ of jihadist children

World / Europe

Iraq sentences three French Islamic State members to death

World / Middle East

Iraq caught in the middle of US-Iran face-off

World / Middle East

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.