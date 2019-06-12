World / Europe

Deaths rise in Europe from counterfeit drugs

Criminal networks are producing an ‘increasingly diverse range of medicines‘, including drugs to treat serious illnesses such as cancer

12 June 2019 - 15:27 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Paris — Counterfeit medicine is a "growing threat" in Europe, causing serious illness or even death and costing the pharmaceutical industry billions every year, according to a study published on Wednesday.

Criminal networks are producing an "increasingly diverse range of medicines", including drugs to treat serious illnesses such as cancer, the EU's police agency, Europol, and its Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) said in a report.

Although luxury items such as clothes and jewellery are among the most commonly detected counterfeit goods, professional gangs in Europe are producing an increasing range of goods, including food, pesticides and car parts.

"Organised crime groups who produce and sell these goods have no respect for the quality of products, which very often pose health and safety risks," Europol head Catherine de Bolle said.

Pharmaceuticals made in unhygienic, clandestine laboratories by unqualified workers can contain the wrong active ingredient, no active ingredient at all, or high levels of toxic substances, the report found.

Gangs also import illegal medicines from countries outside the EU, such as China, where most counterfeit items originate, before repackaging them for sale in Europe.

Counterfeiters then deliver the drugs to customers who order them through "unauthorised and unregulated" online pharmacies or social media pages, which "capitalise on the increasing self-medication trend and consumer demand for cheap medicines".

The boom in online marketplaces allows criminals to send drugs to customers via parcel, running "a generally low risk of law enforcement detection", while new rail connections between the EU and China provide a faster, cheaper mode of transport than by sea or plane.

Counterfeit medicines cost the EU pharmaceutical sector more than €10bn each year, the report estimates.

In October, authorities arrested more than 800 people worldwide in an operation dubbed "Pangea XI".

They seized a haul of "potentially dangerous" goods worth €12.4m that included out-of-date heart surgery instruments smuggled into North Macedonia and fake contraceptive pills hidden inside DVD packages in Poland.

AFP

Scientists sound alarm on using gene-editing technique in babies

Those with two copies of a mutated gene in the first gene-edited babies have higher death rates from their 40s to their 70s
Life
2 days ago

Medicine approval delays cause headaches for patients

Portia Nkambule, acting CEO of SAHPRA, said the regulator has committed to clearing the backlog for new-drug approvals within two years
Business
1 week ago

Local drugmakers lobby medicines regulator to prioritise their goods

SA Health Products Regulatory Authority faces a huge backlog of applications from pharmaceutical manufacturers hoping to register their products
National
2 weeks ago

Most read

1.
Deaths rise in Europe from counterfeit drugs
World / Europe
2.
African growth yet to result in employment gains
World / Africa
3.
Despite little progress on denuclearisation, ...
World
4.
In climate change vs world peace, climate change ...
World

Related Articles

WHO okays clearer drug pricing — but big pharma still protected

World

DINNER PARTY INTEL: A way to beat Aids

News & Fox / Dinner Party Intel

Cannabis investments could blow your mind

Companies / Investors Monthly

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.