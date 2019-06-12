Boris Johnson tempers his Brexit approach and stays mum on drug use

London — Boris Johnson said on Wednesday that he would only take Britain out of the EU without a deal as a “last resort”, launching his campaign to be prime minister with a promise to unify a country deeply divided over Brexit.

The former foreign minister is the favourite among the 10 candidates vying to succeed Theresa May, who is stepping down after being forced to delay Britain’s departure from the EU twice.

At a launch event in London, packed with senior members of the ruling Conservative party, Johnson insisted that Brexit must happen on October 31, the latest deadline agreed with Brussels. He said Britain must prepare to leave with no new arrangements if need be, but softened his previous rhetoric, suggesting that this was “a last resort, not something that anybody desires”.

However, as a protester outside shouted “Stop Brexit” and “Bollocks to Boris”, Johnson offered no details of how to break the deadlock in parliament that prevented May from getting her deal through. He said a new government with “new optimism” and “total conviction about the way forward” could find a way.

The EU has insisted repeatedly that it will not renegotiate the terms of the divorce, while parliament has voted against leaving without an accord. On Wednesday, a cross-party group of law makers made a fresh bid to block such a scenario happening in future.

Finance minister Philip Hammond warned Johnson and other leadership rivals not to make promises on Brexit they could not keep. “The parliamentary arithmetic remains exactly the same, the EU’s position remains exactly the same,” he said at a Bloomberg event.

Johnson was a leading figure in the 2016 referendum vote to leave the EU and one of Britain’s most recognisable politicians, known nationwide as just Boris. But he is also one of its most divisive, accused of lying in the Brexit campaign and drawing criticism for derisory comments about women, ethnic minorities and gay people.

In his speech, Johnson skipped over an underwhelming two-year stint as foreign minister and instead drew on his eight years as mayor of London, which he said gave him the experience to govern.