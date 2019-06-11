Woo Irish prime minister to get a better Brexit deal, says UK underdog Harper

Ireland, and its prime minister, Leo Varadkar, have taken on an outsized role in the Brexit talks because Britain and the EU cannot agree on how to make sure goods keep flowing freely between the two countries without a need for border checks that could re-ignite a violent sectarian past.

Harper, a square-jawed 49-year-old whose friendly, measured tone belies his background as an enforcer of party discipline under ex-prime minister David Cameron, is the bookmakers’ least-fancied candidate to get the job.

‘Knows how to count’

But he insists his former role as chief whip means he “knows how to count” — parliament-speak for someone who knows where MPs’ loyalties lie when it comes to a vote — and is confident he can get through the next round of voting and eventually win.

Harper has gone against the grain of a contest in which front-runner Boris Johnson is promising to deliver Brexit, “deal, or no deal”, by October 31 — a position popular with Conservative lawmakers who select the candidate shortlist, and with grassroots party members who make the final choice.

Brexit cannot be renegotiated by October 31, Harper said. But a better deal is still possible and he is prepared to risk the wrath of the party members by delaying EU exit day to get one.

He believes the key to getting the EU to think again is convincing the Irish and Northern Irish political systems that they can trust London to honour its commitment to peace in the region.

“Unless we can get that relationship of trust … then I don’t think we’re going to get the opportunity to sit round the table with the other European Union leaders,” Harper said.

Reuters