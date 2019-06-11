World / Europe

France commits to ban on fossil-fuel power by 2040

Transport minister says the state will assist car manufacturers switch to electricity, hydrogen and possibly biogas

11 June 2019 - 17:25 Geert De Clercq
Protesters wearing yellow vests, a symbol of a French drivers' protest against higher fuel prices, at the entrance of a shopping centre in Nantes, France, on November 17 2018. Picture: REUTERS/STEPHANE MAHE
Paris — The French government’s new law on mobility will uphold a planned ban on fossil fuel-powered cars by 2040, transport minister Élizabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

Former environment minister Nicolas Hulot said in July 2017 — at the start of President Emmanuel Macron’s term — that France aimed to end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 in a bid to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Hulot resigned in September 2018 in protest over Macron’s lack of commitment to environmental causes and the government has since rarely mentioned the planned ban, partly because of the “yellow vest” protest movement against carbon taxes on fuel prices and the high cost of living.

Borne, who is a deputy to Hulot’s successor François de Rugy, confirmed in an interview with BFM television that the objective set out by Hulot would be met.

“We have target for carbon neutrality by 2050 and we need a credible trajectory towards that, which includes a ban on the sale of vehicles that consume fossil fuels by 2040,” she said.

She said France — which has a large car-manufacturing industry led by PSA and Renault — will help its car makers switch to electricity, hydrogen  and possibly biogas.

“Since the start of Macron’s term, our target is the climate plan that Hulot announced in the summer of 2017. We will now inscribe this target into law,” Borne said.

The mobility law will also facilitate the roll-out of electric vehicle (EV) charging stations, notably by giving the residents of apartment buildings the right to ask for the installation of EV plugs in their parking lots.

The much-delayed law, which is currently being debated in parliament, is expected to be approved after the northern hemisphere summer and will update a 1982 law on transportation.

The reform wants to favour alternatives to individual automobile usage, upgrade railway networks, and create a legal framework for new mobility solutions such as free-floating bicycles (a bicycle-sharing system), electric scooters and car-sharing.

It will also give companies the option to offer employees a tax-free €400 subsidy to come to work on bicycles or with car-sharing. Borne said companies will be obliged to discuss this subsidy in wage negotiations with unions, but the subsidy will not be mandatory for all companies. 

Reuters

