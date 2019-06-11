France commits to ban on fossil-fuel power by 2040

Paris — The French government’s new law on mobility will uphold a planned ban on fossil fuel-powered cars by 2040, transport minister Élizabeth Borne said on Tuesday.

Former environment minister Nicolas Hulot said in July 2017 — at the start of President Emmanuel Macron’s term — that France aimed to end the sale of petrol and diesel vehicles by 2040 in a bid to become carbon neutral by 2050.

Hulot resigned in September 2018 in protest over Macron’s lack of commitment to environmental causes and the government has since rarely mentioned the planned ban, partly because of the “yellow vest” protest movement against carbon taxes on fuel prices and the high cost of living.

Borne, who is a deputy to Hulot’s successor François de Rugy, confirmed in an interview with BFM television that the objective set out by Hulot would be met.

“We have target for carbon neutrality by 2050 and we need a credible trajectory towards that, which includes a ban on the sale of vehicles that consume fossil fuels by 2040,” she said.

She said France — which has a large car-manufacturing industry led by PSA and Renault — will help its car makers switch to electricity, hydrogen and possibly biogas.

“Since the start of Macron’s term, our target is the climate plan that Hulot announced in the summer of 2017. We will now inscribe this target into law,” Borne said.