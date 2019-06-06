ECB’s Mario Draghi vows more support for eurozone in ‘world far from normal’

Vilnius — European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi on Thursday detailed prolonged support to the eurozone economy, saying the Frankfurt institution must keep shoring up financial conditions in a world "far away from being normal".

Explaining a six-month extension of historic low rates, the Italian economist said "we are far away from normalisation because the rest of the world, and the rest of the challenges, are far away from being normal".

For now, "the rising threat of protectionism, the geopolitical factors that are weighing on the eurozone economic outlook, would rule out any increase in interest rates," he added.

The ECB's main refinancing rate remains at zero, while financial firms must pay a negative interest rate of 0.4% on deposits with the central bank.

On top of the lower-for-longer move, Draghi said the ECB would offer highly favourable conditions to banks in a third round of cheap loans known as TLTROs (targeted longer-term refinancing operations).

If lenders pass on enough credit to the wider economy, the ECB could offer interest as low as -0.3%, in effect paying them to borrow money.

"The ECB has bought itself enough space to react to negative risks in the future," commented economist Marcel Fratzscher of the Berlin-based DIW think-tank.

But the central bank enjoys "little support from politics, which should support the economy with an active fiscal and structural policy and move forward on important European reforms", Fratzscher said.

Lower forecasts

Draghi laid out the latest set of ECB quarterly economic forecasts, which called for growth of 1.2% and inflation at 1.3% in 2019, slightly higher than in its March predictions for the eurozone.

The central bank slashed its growth outlook for 2020 by 0.2 points, to 1.4%, as well as reducing the inflation forecast for next year to the same pace.

"Core" inflation, which excludes volatile items like food and energy, is weaker still.

Such figures mean the ECB's years of interventions have made only inching progress towards its inflation goal of just below 2%.

It has held rates at rock-bottom and completed a "quantitative easing" (QE) bond-buying scheme amounting to €2.6-trillion between 2015 and 2018.