Inflation’s decline puts pressure back on European Central Bank

Brussels/Frankfurt — Eurozone inflation fell more than expected in May, adding to worries about weak price pressure and reinforcing the case for more stimulus by the European Central Bank (ECB).

With growth slowing as a global trade war heats up, major central banks appear to have given up plans to tighten policy and investors now expect them to provide even more stimulus.

Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro fell to 1.2% in May from 1.7% in April, below expectations of 1.3% and more than reversing a one-off surge related to the timing of Easter.

In a more worrisome sign, the ECB’s preferred measure, underlying inflation — excluding volatile food and energy prices — fell to 1.0% from 1.4% a month earlier, indicating that a long-projected pick-up has still not begun.

With the data suggesting more ECB support may be coming, bond yields dropped further on Tuesday, moving towards record or multiyear lows.

The 10-year Germany bond fell to -0.21%, within sight of Monday’s record low. The 30-year French bond fell about four basis points to 1.19%, its lowest since late 2016.