France rates tops in Europe for foreign R&D and industrial projects

Paris — France chalked up the highest number of manufacturing and R&D projects by foreign investors in Europe in 2018, according to a report that supports President Emmanuel Macron’s claim that the country is increasingly open for business.

The EY consulting firm counted 144 major research and development deals — an 85% surge since 2017 — and 339 manufacturing projects, pushing France past Germany and Britain for the first time.

Even though the total of foreign direct investment (FDI) deals rose just 1% to 1,027, “France can take comfort from the fact that FDI did not decline by the extent it did in other European economies,” says the report issued on Tuesday.

Britain, beset by Brexit woes, barely clung to first place in terms of the total number of foreign investment projects, slumping 13% to 1,054.

Macron was quick to seize on the attractiveness rankings, tweeting that “France is a leading economy open to foreign investors and talents.”

Many executives and government officials had worried that the outbreak of “yellow vest” antigovernment protests in 2018 would cool enthusiasm for France.

The weekly demonstrations often spiralled into riots and clashes with police in Paris and other cities, though the protests have faded markedly in recent weeks.

According to the EY report, Paris remains the most attractive European city for foreign investors, surpassing London and Berlin, though just 30% of businesses backed the City of Light, down seven percentage points from 2018.

But the protests have stalled Macron’s push for widespread economic overhauls aimed at boosting economic growth while cutting debt.

Just 30% of respondents thought France’s attractiveness will improve over the remaining three years of Macron’s presidential term, down from 56% in 2018.

“The gilets jaunes [yellow vests] movement raises questions about France’s ability to enact the reforms necessary to boost its business attractiveness,” the report warns.

Overall in Europe, the number of foreign investment projects across Europe fell 4% in 2018 to 6,356.

While Western Europe remains the most attractive region for investment, Britain’s chaotic exit from the EU remains the biggest risk, with 38% of investors worried about its effects on growth and trade. So only 27% of respondents plan to establish or expand operations in Europe in 2019 from 35% in 2018, EY found.

AFP