Apps and social media fuel ‘booming’ online prostitution, says report

The report, “Sexual Exploitation: New Challenges, New Answers”, looked at trends in 35 countries.

In Israel dating app Tinder is the most popular tool to find prostitutes, while in Zambia students in cybercafes join WhatsApp and Facebook groups to connect with prostitutes and pimps in a few clicks, the report said.

In France gangs contact underage girls from “welfare homes and high schools” on social networks such as Facebook and Snapchat, promising “opportunities to make money very quickly” before posting online advertisements and prostituting them.

Adverts on dating websites and online forums about sexuality —but also “websites having no direct connection to this theme” — facilitate “the concealment, anonymity and discretion … of these illegal activities”, the study said.

“This is happening around the world, from restrictive countries like China, to Germany where legislation is more lenient,” said Yves Charpenel, head of the Fondation Scelles.

However, it can be hard to track down perpetrators, who hide behind online anonymity and ambiguous advertisements for “massages” and “pleasant moments”.

“From the same computer, a criminal network can find its ‘products’, advertise to clients, and then launder the money,” Charpenel said.

He condemned the “industrial scale” of online prostitution, which allows pimps to “avoid personal risk” by creating a distance from their victims.