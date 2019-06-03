World / Europe

More than 500 Turkish judges and prosecutors want cases heard by human rights court

These include officials who were suspended, held and then arrested in pre-trial detention on charges of being members of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen's group

03 June 2019 - 13:51 Agency Staff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: REUTERS
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Picture: REUTERS

Strasbourg — More than 500 Turkish judges and prosecutors have applied to have cases heard at Europe’s top rights court, after they were caught in the crackdown after a failed 2016 coup bid, the court said Monday.

The Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) said it had notified Turkey of applications from 546 judges and prosecutors protesting against their provisional detention orders.

Those who applied were suspended, detained and then arrested in pre-trial detention on charges of being members of the group of US-based Islamic preacher Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen is accused by Turkey of leading a terror group behind the failed July 15 2016 coup that aimed to unseat President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Gulen denies the charges.

The legal professionals lodged unsuccessful appeals with the Turkish constitutional court and the criminal proceedings against them are still ongoing, the ECHR said.

The plaintiffs have based their applications in particular on article 5 of the European Convention on Human Rights concerning their right to liberty and security.

The hugely controversial crackdown that followed the coup bid has led to a vast backlog of Turkish cases at the ECHR as applicants run out of legal options in Turkey.

Turkey is a member of the Council of Europe (CoE), the pan-European rights body of which the ECHR is part.

The CoE has expressed concern in the past that the court is being swamped by Turkish cases.

The ECHR said it had informed Turkey of the 546 applications on May 17 and Ankara can now give its observations in writing. The court will then decide if the cases are admissible and give rulings in the coming months.

ECHR rulings have frequently angered Turkey, causing strains for its membership within the CoE, notably in November last year when it called on Ankara to release jailed Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas.

AFP

Swiss face off over move to cement sovereignty on legal matters over international law

Right wing champions Switzerland-first approach but critics warn against cancellation of international treaties and weaker rights
World
8 months ago

Turkey takes complaint about US steel and aluminium duties to WTO

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called the tariff increase, which caused the Turkish lira to crash nearly 20%, a ‘political plot’ and an ‘economic ...
World
9 months ago

Most read

1.
Canned tuna brands turn a blind eye to ...
World
2.
Scientists edit chicken genes in fight against ...
World
3.
More than 500 Turkish judges and prosecutors want ...
World / Europe
4.
Tiananmen massacre ‘immunised China against ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

Erdogan, ruling AK Party dominate Turkish elections

World

UN says rights abuses have rocketed in Turkey, but the country says UN is biased

World / Asia

Turkey’s Erdogan takes on financial markets again. And may lose, again

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.