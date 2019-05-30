World / Europe

Austria’s first female chancellor, Brigitte Bierlein, in power until September election

Bierlein is now tasked with forming a cabinet after the previous government collapsed over a corruption scandal

30 May 2019 - 16:44 Agency Staff
Newly appointed interim chancellor Brigitte Bierlein speaks on May 30, 2019 in Vienna, Austria.Picture: THOMAS KRONSTEINER / GETTY IMAGES
Vienna — Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen appointed the head of the country's constitutional court as Austria's first female chancellor Thursday, to lead an interim government until elections later in 2019.

Brigitte Bierlein will now be tasked with forming a cabinet after the previous government collapsed spectacularly over the so-called “Ibiza-gate” corruption scandal.

“I will seek to win Austrians' trust,” Bierlein said alongside Van der Bellen in a televised statement Thursday, saying she would hold talks with political parties and civil society organisations in the coming days.

She said that Clemens Jablons, a previous president of the supreme administrative court, was “ready to take up the posts of vice-chancellor and justice minister”.

She added that she would put forward diplomat Alexander Schallenberg for the post of foreign minister.

The appointment comes after Sebastian Kurz became the first chancellor in Austrian history to be thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote of MPs, on Monday.

Opposition MPs had brought the motion as they said Kurz had to take responsibility for the scandal that brought down his government.

The crisis began with the publication of hidden-camera footage in which former Freedom Party (FPOe) leader and vice-chancellor Heinz-Christan Strache appeared to offer public contracts to a woman posing as a Russian investor in exchange for help in the 2017 parliamentary election campaign.

The video led Strache to resign and prompted Kurz to end his coalition with the FPOe and call snap elections.

AFP

