World / Europe

France ‘guilty of inhumane treatment’ of jihadist children

Human rights body warns that Paris is flouting UN obligations by refusing to let children of French citizens return

29 May 2019 - 17:29 Agency Staff
Picture: SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES/AFP
Picture: SYRIAN DEMOCRATIC FORCES/AFP

Paris — France must stop the “inhumane treatment” of the children of jihadists stranded in Syria who are not being allowed to come to the country, its rights ombudsman said on Wednesday, warning that Paris was flouting its UN obligations.

The statement by France’s human rights defender Jacques Toubon came as controversy intensifies over the reluctance of French authorities to take in the children of French citizens affiliated with Islamic State (IS) jihadists in Syria and Iraq.

“The French state needs to adopt effective measures allowing the halt to the inhumane and degrading treatment of children and their mothers and put an end to the violations of the rights of the child,” Toubon said.

He alleged violations of the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, to which France is a signatory. The human rights defender leads an independent state institution set up in 2011 and enshrined in the constitution to defend people whose rights have been violated.

Toubon had been asked to give an opinion on the issue by the lawyers of several families with French citizens held in Syria and Iraq.

According to the French foreign ministry, 450 French citizens linked to IS are either detained by Kurdish forces in northern Syria or being held in refugee camps. But France is reluctant to bring back foreign fighters or their families after suffering a wave of deadly jihadist attacks that have killed more than 250 people since 2015.

It has said it would consider requests for their return, but only on a case-by-case basis. Since March it has repatriated five orphans and a 3-year-old girl whose mother was sentenced to life in prison in Iraq.

In April, France’s state council, which rules on the constitutionality of policies and laws, rejected several requests to intervene, saying it was a French diplomatic matter outside the council’s jurisdiction.

“Finally a national authority has condemned France and urged it to respect its international and European obligations,” said lawyer Marie Dose, who represents several of the affected families, after Toubon’s statement.

Lawyers William Bourdon and Vincent Brengarth, who represented families who sought the opinion, welcomed the recognition “of the extreme seriousness of the violation of fundamental rights”.

“We expect that the French authorities will organise the repatriation (of the children) as soon as possible,” they said.

The grandparents of two children stranded with their French jihadist mother at a camp in Kurdish-held Syria filed a lawsuit with the European Court of Human Rights earlier in May over France’s refusal to allow them home.

AFP

 

Iraq sentences three French Islamic State members to death

The Iraqi judiciary has tried and sentenced more than 500 foreign suspected IS members since the start of 2018
World
2 days ago

Four dead in new attack on Christians in Burkina Faso

Increasingly frequent and deadly attacks have been attributed to jihadist groups, with nearly 400 people killed since 2015
World
2 days ago

Kurdish prisoners end hunger strike after Ocalan call

Kurd leader calls for end to action by those being held as they ‘have achieved their goal’
World
2 days ago

US Taliban fighter John Walker Lindh is released from prison after 17 years

But leaked US government documents show the federal government as recently as 2016 described Lindh as holding ‘extremist views’
World
6 days ago

Egypt says 47 Islamic State militants and five troops killed in Sinai battle

About 650 suspected militants and 45 soldiers have been killed since the start of the year-long offensive
World
1 week ago

Most read

1.
Charging Trump was not an option, says Robert ...
World / Americas
2.
Huawei challenges US law as sanctions fight ramps ...
World
3.
Pakistani man strangles his HIV-positive wife
World
4.
Angela Merkel government vows climate action as ...
World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.