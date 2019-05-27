World / Europe

German banks will have to bolster recession buffers

While all EU countries provide for setting a similar capital buffer, only six have so far implemented one, ranging from 0.5% in Denmark and Lithuania to 2.0% in Sweden

27 May 2019 - 18:14 Agency Staff
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Frankfurt — German banks will for the first time be required to bolster capital buffers designed to avert a credit crunch in case of recession, authorities said Monday.

“Financial stability risks have been built up during the long period of economic upswing and low-interest rates,” said the Financial Stability Commission (AFS),  which includes the finance ministry, the central bank and markets watchdog. 

If the dangers manifest themselves, such as undervalued risks, overvalued collateral or interest rates remaining low longer than expected, “banks could react by excessively limiting the granting of credit to the real economy”, the AFS warned.

By ordering lenders to hold an additional capital buffer equivalent to 0.25% of their risk-weighted assets, authorities hope they will have the funds to soak up any losses. That should prevent banks from turning off the credit taps in a downturn, which would have the “pro-cyclical” effect of worsening the malaise.

Felix Hufeld, head of the Bafin financial markets watchdog, said he planned to implement the decision likely from July 1.

German banks and foreign lenders with exposure in Germany would have one year from that date to set aside a total across the sector of about $5.9bn, Hufeld said. The institutions could easily shoulder the extra burden.

While all EU countries provide for setting a similar capital buffer, only six so far have implemented one, ranging from 0.5% in Denmark and Lithuania to 2.0% in Sweden.

Others including France, Bulgaria, and Luxembourg plan to introduce them in the coming months.

The German economy returned to growth in the first quarter, but observers and government institutions slashed 2019 growth forecasts in recent months. The finance ministry predicts expansion of only 0.5%. 

AFP

