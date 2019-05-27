Gathering storm: Angela Merkel’s government feels heat of climate vote

Berlin — A European election drubbing has given German leaders as a harsh wake-up call: young voters fear climate change and are furious about the government’s glacial response to it.

A surge of support, helped by the Fridays for Future protest movement, propelled Germany’s Greens to second place in Sunday’s European Parliament elections, at the expense of the mainstream parties.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Christian Social Union bloc and their ailing junior coalition partners the Social Democrats (SPD) suffered historic losses after being caught flat-footed on environmental policy.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which denies humans cause climate change and defends coal mines and diesel cars, pointed to the Greens – who won 20%, double the AfD’s score – as their new “main competitors”.

For Merkel’s government, the resounding ballot-box slap piles on pressure to quickly phase out dirty coal, boost renewables and put clean cars on the road, among other issues her cabinet is due to discuss on Wednesday.

“The young generation is demanding a new intergenerational contract from the EU and the German government to protect them from the climate crisis,” said Christoph Bals, head of activist group Germanwatch.

The World Wide Fund for Nature said Merkel’s “grand coalition has failed to find answers for the greatest crises of our time ... global warming and mass species extinction. The voters have clearly rejected this ignorance.”

Missed targets

A trained scientist, Merkel was once dubbed the climate chancellor. Now many say she dropped the ball on Germany’s ambitious energy transition as the top EU economy is on course to miss its own carbon-reduction targets.

Long a green-energy pioneer committed to phasing out nuclear power by 2022, Germany is now meeting one third of its electricity needs with clean renewables such as wind, solar and biogas.

However, it is also still generating another third with coal, a climate killer with huge CO² emissions, and has made little headway in reducing emissions from its transport and agriculture sectors.

Merkel’s government has also been widely criticised for coddling the country's automotive sector, a relative latecomer to electric vehicles.

Similarly, the CDU and SPD have been seen to drag their feet on shuttering Germany’s coal mines, with the deadline set for 2038, as they worry about the electoral backlash from job losses.

But while the big parties fear the AfD, they were blindsided by the greater electoral muscle of young people who fear inheriting an overheating planet.

YouTube revolt

A new generation has grown up with dire predictions of melting ice caps, rising seas, more extreme weather and resulting refugee flows and unrest.

Many no longer believe the politicians in power are committed to averting the climate crisis that may strike fully only after they leave office or die.

Last Friday, more than 320,000 children and the youth rallied in Germany in the latest global wave of the demonstrations initiated by 16-year-old Swedish activist Greta Thunberg.

“You’re running out of excuses, we’re running out of time,” warned one protest banner.

Days earlier, a 26-year-old blue-haired YouTube star called Rezo became an overnight household name with a blistering hour-long attack on the coalition parties, much of it centred on climate change.

CDU efforts to dismiss the video as a youthful rant appeared befuddled and patronising. The viral clip was seen more than 12-million times and Rezo received the backing of more than 70 other YouTube stars.

After the EU vote, several leading politicians conceded they had underestimated the importance of climate policy.

But not everyone had a change of heart. CDU veteran Armin Laschet, 58, said mainstream parties need to better explain to “impatient young people ... why climate protection can’t happen that quickly”.

Luisa Neubauer of the Fridays movement fired back that Laschet had at once “thrown out the window any claim to climate policy competency or to wanting to level with young voters”.

She warned him and other politicians: “More of us vote every year”.

