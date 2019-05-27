Britain’s main parties gird for no-deal Brexit battle

Almost three years since Britain voted narrowly to leave the EU and barely two months after the originally planned departure date, MPs remain at loggerheads over how, when or even whether the country will quit the club it joined in 1973.

For the Conservatives, who will name a new leader by the end of July, many of the would-be successors see the European vote outcome as proof they must seek a cleaner break with the EU, with several saying they would leave without a deal, a move some senior pro-EU Conservatives regard as foolhardy.

For Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, pressure will mount to embrace a second referendum without qualification, something he has said would be needed to prevent a no-deal Brexit.

But what is clear from a vote which many used as a protest is that Brexit — which forced Prime Minister Theresa May to say she will resign on June 7 after failing to deliver Britain’s departure — risks shattering the election prospects of both the main parties.

Former foreign minister Boris Johnson, the favourite to replace May as party leader and prime minister, said the election message was “if we go on like this, we will be fired”.

“We can and must deliver. No-one sensible would aim exclusively for a no-deal outcome. No-one responsible would take no-deal off the table,” Johnson, who was also London mayor, said in his regular column in the Telegraph newspaper.

“If we are courageous and optimistic, we can strike a good bargain with our friends across the Channel, come out well and on time, by October 31.”

Interior minister Sajid Javid became the ninth Conservative to declare he would run for the leadership, saying on Monday “first and foremost, we must deliver Brexit”.

Javid was one of several prime ministerial contenders to express their belief that the disappointing result in the European vote, which put the Conservatives in fifth position, amounted to a clear demand for Britain to get on with Brexit. May said the results showed the importance of a negotiated deal.

The question posed for the Labour Party was a little different. With part of its support bolting to the Brexit Party and part to the pro-EU Liberal Democrats, who support a second Brexit referendum, some felt the pressure to change tack.

Labour’s finance chief, John McDonnell, caused a short-lived sensation in seeming to signal a shift in Labour policy to unequivocally backing a second referendum, something favoured by many party members but fought off by the party leadership.