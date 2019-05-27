World / Europe

Brazil indigenous chief Raoni meets pope as Amazon threat rises

Kayapo chief seeks to raise €1m on European tour to better protect the Amazon’s Xingu reserve from loggers, farmers and fire

27 May 2019 - 18:30 Agency Staff
Pope Francis exchanges gifts with Brazil's indigenous chief Raoni Metuktire (centre) during an private audience at the Vatican, May 27 2019. Picture: HANDOOUT/VATICAN/AFP AFP
Vatican City — Pope Francis on Monday met Brazil’s legendary indigenous chief Raoni who is on a European tour to highlight increasingly acute threats to the Amazon rainforest since far-right President Jair Bolsonaro took power.

The elderly Kayapo chief, internationally recognisable through his traditional lip plate and feather headdress, is seeking to raise €1m to better protect the Amazon’s Xingu reserve home to many of Brazil's tribal peoples — from loggers, farmers and fire.

Raoni Metuktire, famous for his work campaigning in defence of Brazil's rainforest alongside personalities like pop star Sting, is accompanied by three indigenous leaders from the Xingu.

The Vatican did not release details of Monday’s meeting, but the Amazon region will be the focal point of a world bishops’ meeting, or synod, to take place in October.

Local tribal leaders and conservationists are increasingly concerned about rampant illegal gold mining and logging that have devastated ancestral lands.

Raoni’s trip comes as the Amazon faces increasing threats from mining and farming lobbies who have found a champion in Bolsonaro, a climate change sceptic.

Apocalypse

There are hundreds of demarcated territories in Brazil, established in the 1980s for the exclusive use of their indigenous inhabitants, where access for outsiders is strictly regulated.

But Bolsonaro’s anti-environment rhetoric before and after winning last October’s elections has alarmed indigenous communities and green groups.

Bolsonaro has said he wants to “integrate into society” Brazil’s estimated 800,000 indigenous people who have long battled to protect their traditional way of life, away from towns and cities.

A number of recent reports have sounded the alarm over rampant destruction of the Amazon and threats to indigenous inhabitants. An indigenous alliance warned in April that native peoples in the Amazon faced an apocalypse.

They warned in particular of Bolsonaro’s pledges to allow more farming and logging in the Amazon, to ease safeguards and grant more licences for Brazil’s huge mining industry and build more dams.

AFP

