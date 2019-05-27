Austrian parliament sacks Chancellor Sebastian Kurz as video sting crisis bites

Vienna — Conservative Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz suffered the biggest setback of his meteoric career on Monday as parliament voted his government out of office in the wake of a video sting that blew up his coalition with the far right.

Just two weeks ago the 32-year-old star among Europe's conservatives, known for his hard line on immigration, looked unassailable.

But then the leader of the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) was caught in a video sting, prompting him to step down and leading Kurz to call off their alliance.

Kurz became the head of a caretaker government just days ago and hoped to use that position as a springboard to re-election, depicting himself as more of a victim of the current crisis than its enabler who brought the FPO into power. But the centre-left opposition said he shared the blame, and the FPO backed it.

"Kurz gambled away his chances and, Mr Chancellor, you bear full responsibility," the Social Democrats' (SPO) deputy parliamentary faction head Joerg Leichtfried said in a speech to MPs minutes before his party put up a motion of no-confidence against Kurz's government.

The first successful no-confidence motion against an Austrian government since the country regained its independence in 1955 was passed when MPs of the Social Democrats and FPO stood in support. Together they control a majority of seats in the assembly. Kurz's party holds a third of the seats.

Austrian President Alexander van der Bellen must now nominate a new chancellor to put together a caretaker government able to last until the next election. While he could in principle choose Kurz again, that is highly unlikely. An elder statesman, like a retired president or senior judge, is the more probable.

Kurz had replaced outgoing FPO ministers with public servants, arguing that even though he headed a minority government it represented stability in the wake of the video scandal and ahead of a parliamentary election widely expected in September.

He also promised a full investigation of any crimes and wrongdoing arising from the footage in which FPO veteran Heinz-Christian Strache appeared to offer to fix government contracts for a woman posing as a Russian oligarch's niece.

Strache says he did nothing illegal. Viennese prosecutors say they are investigating "in multiple directions" in relation to the footage, but they would not elaborate.

"The people will decide"

Instead of seriously seeking to build bridges with the Social Democrats and other opposition parties, Kurz sought to strengthen his hand with a strong showing in Sunday's European election, and he succeeded.

Rather than punish his People's Party for its 17-month alliance with the far right, voters rewarded it with a bigger share of the vote than in the 2017 election that brought Kurz to power. The SPO, the biggest opposition party, could not capitalise on the video scandal and lost ground.