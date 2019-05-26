Hungary’s Viktor Orban hopes for migration shift in Europe vote

Budapest — The European parliamentary election will hopefully strengthen anti-immigration political forces across Europe, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban told reporters after he cast his vote on Sunday.

“I hope that there will be a shift in the European public arena in favour of those political parties who would like to stop migration,” said Orban, dressed in a dark suit and an orange tie, the colour of his Fidesz party.

“We reject migration and we would like to see leaders in position in the EU who reject migration, who would like to stop it and not to manage it.”

Responding to a question, Orban, whose Fidesz is expected to win the election by a big margin, declined to say whether he would join Italian deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini’s new party alliance after the election.

He said the migration issue, and how people react to it, will reshape the political spectrum in the EU in the vote and traditional party groupings will not play the same role in the future.