European voters battle for EU’s soul

Brussels — Europeans headed to the polls in their tens of millions on Sunday as 21 countries chose their champions in a battle between the nationalist right and pro-EU forces to chart a course for the union.

Turnout by midday was higher than it had been in 2014 in some countries, notably France and Romania, and roughly stable in others, as reports began to trickle in from around the continent.

Seven EU member states had already voted, but no official results can be published until the rest have taken part. Eurosceptic parties opposed to the project of closer union hope to capture as many as a third of the seats in the 751-member Strasbourg assembly, disrupting the pro-integration consensus.

The far-right parties of Italian deputy PM Matteo Salvini and France’s Marine Le Pen will lead this charge, and anti-EU ranks will be swelled by the Brexit Party of British populist Nigel Farage.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron has taken it upon himself to act as figurehead for the centrist and liberal parties hoping to shut the nationalists out of key EU jobs and decision-making.

“Once again Macron is daring us to challenge him. Well let’s take him at his word: on May 26, we’ll challenge him in the voting booth,” Le Pen told a rally on Friday.

It was not clear at midday on Sunday which side was carrying the day, but the battle seems to have motivated French voters, with 19.26% turning out, 3.5 points up from the same point in 2014.

Meanwhile, the mainstream parties are vying between themselves for influence over the choice of a new generation of top EU officials, including the powerful president of the European Commission.

Turnout scrutiny

The turnout will be closely scrutinised in case another drop in participation undermines the credibility of the EU parliament as it seeks to establish its authority. Britain and the Netherlands were first to vote, on Thursday, followed by Ireland and the Czech Republic on Friday, with Slovakia, Malta and Latvia on Saturday, leaving the bulk of the 400-million eligible voters to join in on Sunday.

At the last EU election in 2014, Slovakia had the lowest turnout of any country, at less than 14% and centrist president Andrej Kiska is worried that “extremists are mobilising”.

Poland's right-wing government, led by Law and Justice (PiS), has been accused of breaking European law by undermining the independence of the judiciary, but Polish voters still say they support EU membership.

“I would like there to be no nationalists in the parliament, or at least that they do not have a majority,” Ryszard Dabrowski said at a Warsaw polling station.

But the right and the far-right have not had everything their own way so far. In the Netherlands, the centre-left party of EU vice-president Frans Timmermans won the most votes and added two seats for the Socialists and Democrats (S&D) in parliament, according to exit polls.