The world reacts to Theresa May resigning

London — UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s resignation looks likely to make Britain’s looming departure from the EU even more difficult, with some suggesting a hard or no-deal Brexit is now almost inevitable.

Here are the main reactions to the announcement she will step down as leader of the Conservative Party, and hence also as prime minister, on June 7.

No change

The EU said the resignation does nothing to change its position on the Brexit withdrawal deal agreed with Britain.

EU Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker noted that May’s decision “without personal joy”, a spokesperson said, adding that the council of EU leaders has “set out its position” on the Brexit deal.

The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that he “would like to express my full respect for @theresa_may and for her determination, as Prime Minister, in working towards the #UK’s orderly withdrawal from the EU”.

‘Deliver Brexit’

One of the leading contenders to succeed May, Britain's former foreign minister Boris Johnson tweeted: “A very dignified statement from @theresa_may. Thank you for your stoical service to our country and the Conservative Party. It is now time to follow her urgings: to come together and deliver Brexit.”

‘Call an election’

Britain’s opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said on Friday that whoever replaces May as leader of the Conservative Party must call an election.

“She has now accepted what the country has known for months: she cannot govern, and nor can her divided and disintegrating party,” Corbyn said in a statement.

“The Conservative Party has utterly failed the country over Brexit and is unable to improve people’s lives or deal with their most pressing needs. Parliament is deadlocked and the Conservatives offer no solutions to the other major challenges facing our country.”

‘Rapid clarification’

French President Emmanuel Macron hailed May for her “courageous work” in seeking to implement Brexit in the interests of her country while showing respect for Britain’s European partners.

But the Élysée statement added: “The principles of the EU will continue to apply, with the priority on the smooth functioning of the EU, and this requires a rapid clarification. At a time of an important choice, votes of rejection that do not offer an alternative project will lead to an impasse.”

Merkel’s ‘respect’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel noted May’s decision “with respect”, saying they shared a “good and trusting” working relationship, according to her spokesperson.

Pledging to keep working with May in the same spirit as long as she is in office, Merkel noted that Berlin “wishes to maintain close co-operation and a close relationship with the British government”, spokesperson Martina Fietz said.

Fietz declined to comment on how the resignation could affect Brexit, as “the development depends essentially on domestic political developments in Britain”.