Populists eye upsets as Brexit-bound UK and Netherlands open EU elections

The elections were a surreal spectacle in a country that was supposed to have already left the European Union after voting for Brexit in a referendum almost three years ago.

The Brexit crisis mirrored deep divisions across the continent, where rising anti-establishment forces are bidding to make significant gains in the elections.

More than 400-million European voters are eligible to elect 751 European parliament members, with the first results expected late on Sunday once voting in the 28 member states is over.

These are the ninth European parliament elections since they began in 1979 and voter turnout has dropped each time, hitting 43% in 2014.

'Peaceful political revolution'

Having opted to leave the EU in the 2016 referendum, Britain was originally meant to depart on March 29 and not take part in the election.

But MPs have rejected May's withdrawal agreement and the country now finds itself electing lawmakers to an institution it plans to leave.

The issue looked set to dominate how Britons vote.

"Once you've made a decision to leave I felt that we should have executed it," said Neil Rodford as he cast his ballot in southwest London.

Accountant Margaret Clark felt the opposite as she voted in Northern Ireland.

"What's mostly on my mind is the fact that I would like to remain in the European Union," she said.

Voting in Glasgow, Rex Taylor, a retired professor, said: "We've been let down by both of the main parties".

The newly created Brexit Party, formed earlier in 2019 by Eurosceptic figurehead Nigel Farage, is leading the latest opinion polls with 37% of the vote.

Amid widespread frustration at the political gridlock, the ruling Conservatives are in fifth place with just 7% while the Labour opposition also lag behind on 13%.

Risk to integration

Around the continent, national leaders are scrambling to mobilise supporters to resist the populist surge, with opinion polls showing nationalist parties leading in France, Italy and Hungary, among others.

Pro-European leaders fear a good showing for the Eurosceptics will disrupt Brussels decision-making, threatening reform efforts at closer integration.

In the Netherlands, flamboyant populist Thierry Baudet, a classics-quoting climate sceptic, is on course to win the same number of seats as Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberals.