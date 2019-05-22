World / Europe

Austria gets new centre-right ministers after ‘Ibiza-gate’ scandal

The OVP is hanging on to its place in a ruling coalition after the former head of the far-right FPO was recorded offering contracts for campaign help

22 May 2019 - 18:28 agency staff
Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz and the disgraced Heinz-Christian Strache. Picture: REUTERS/LEONHARD FOEGER
Vienna — Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz appointed new cabinet ministers on Wednesday to replace those from the far right who have left their posts in the wake of the so-called “Ibiza-gate” affair.

The centre-right chancellor — who has called for snap elections in September following the collapse of his coalition with the far-right Freedom Party (FPO) — named four of his allies to the interior, defence, transport and social affairs ministries.

Kurz also appointed his finance minister, Hartwig Löger, as his new vice-chancellor. The new ministers were immediately sworn in by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen.

“The goal of the president and, of course, also my goal as chancellor is to do everything in this phase to ensure stability in Austria,” Kurz told reporters before his first meeting with the new cabinet.

The ruling coalition between the FPO and Kurz’s People’s Party (OVP) started to collapse on Saturday when vice-chancellor and FPO chief Heinz-Christian Strache resigned over a hidden-camera sting. The recordings, filmed in a villa on the holiday island of Ibiza, show him appearing to offer contracts in return for campaign help from a fake Russian backer.

In the fall-out from the scandal, Kurz also fired the interior minister, another prominent FPO member, leading to the resignation of three other FPO ministers — and the chancellor could still be forced out himself by a no-confidence motion expected in a special parliament sitting on Monday.

It is not yet clear whether the FPO and the main opposition Social Democrats (SPO) will back the motion, even though the SPO has accused Kurz of causing the current turmoil by entering an alliance with the far-right in the first place.

Meanwhile, the head of Austria’s Jewish Community organisation, Oskar Deutsch, called on other parties not to allow the FPO back into government. “I said this at the last election, and we have now been proved right,” said Deutsch, pointing to what he said were 70 anti-Semitic incidents linked to FPO members during its time in government.

Kurz took office in late 2017, heading the coalition of the OVP and the FPO after both parties won votes on an anti-immigration platform.

Strache, who has admitted that his behaviour was “stupid” and “irresponsible”, has also vowed to prove his innocence and “unmask those behind this illegally made video”.

AFP

