US reiterates threat of sanctions against Russian gas pipeline

Kiev — The US plans to sanction companies helping construct the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline being laid from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

Congress is expected to begin preparing a bill, energy secretary Rick Perry said on Tuesday in Ukrainian capital Kiev. That comes a day after the Gazprom PJSC-controlled company said that none of its contractors had pulled out because of the threat of US sanctions.

“The opposition to Nord Stream 2 is still very much alive in the US,” Perry said. “I expect over the course of the not-too-distant future that the US Senate as well as the US House send a bill to the president of the US that will have some very, very onerous restrictions on companies that continue to do business with the Nord Stream 2 development. So stay tuned.”

Key transit nation

The US argues that Nord Stream 2 increases Europe’s reliance on natural gas from Russia, which already provides more than a third of the region’s fuel, while at the same time threatening supplies to Ukraine, a key transit nation. The controversial link is backed by Germany and is still scheduled to start by the end of the year, though it faces delays from permitting issues in Denmark.

Gazprom did not immediately respond to a Bloomberg request for a comment.

Two people familiar with plans for the bill told Bloomberg last week that Texas Republican Ted Cruz and New Hampshire Democrat Jeanne Shaheen — both members of the Senate foreign relations committee — planned to introduce the bill targeting Nord Stream 2.

A draft version of the bill would target vessels that lay the pipeline and would deny visas to executives from companies linked to those vessels. It also would block transactions in US-based property or interests belonging to those individuals and would penalise entities that provide insurance to the project.