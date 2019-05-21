World / Europe

Outrage after Polish prime minister rebuffs Jewish calls for compensation

Mateusz Morawiecki says restitution for property seized during World War 2 would be a posthumous victory for Adolf Hitler

21 May 2019 - 17:40 Agency Staff
Poland's Prime Miniter, Mateusz Morawiecki exits the Law and Justice Party campaign convention on May 19, 2019 in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images
Poland's Prime Miniter, Mateusz Morawiecki exits the Law and Justice Party campaign convention on May 19, 2019 in Krakow, Poland. Picture: Omar Marques/Getty Images

Warsaw — Poland’s prime minister has outraged the Jewish community by saying compensation for property seized during World War 2 would represent a posthumous triumph for Adolf Hitler.

The ruling nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) argues that as a victim of invasion and occupation by Nazi Germany in the 1939-1945 war, Poland should not be saddled with financial obligations in providing restitution payments to Jews.

“If it ever got to this point, to this horrible injustice, if the victim and the executioner switched places, it would be an abuse of all of the basic principles of international law and would also be Hitler’s posthumous victory,” Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Friday.

Poland was home to one of the world’s biggest Jewish communities before it was almost entirely wiped out by the Nazis who set up notorious death camps such as Auschwitz.

World Jewish Congress president Ronald S Lauder called for the prime minister to deny or retract his comments, calling them “alarming in the extreme” and “reprehensible”.

The World Jewish Restitution Organisation also weighed in. “This statement, if reported correctly, is deeply insensitive to Holocaust survivors and their families,” it said.

Jewish former property owners and their descendants have been campaigning since the 1989 fall of communism to be compensated, but Polish administrations have lacked the money or determination to resolve the issue.

“Successive Polish governments have steadfastly refused to recognise the material losses of Polish Jewry and have essentially treated their homes and other property as the spoils of war — and individual Poles and Polish institutions have profiteered from these assets for more than seven decades,” Lauder added in the statement from his organisation.

Morawiecki defended himself on Tuesday, telling reporters that critics had taken out of context his comments in a speech at a party convention in the central Polish city of Lodz.

“If they read the full sentence, they wouldn’t criticise this speech,” said the 50-year-old former banker, who in his youth was involved in the underground anti-communist movement.

Polish-Israeli relations have deteriorated in recent months over accusations that Warsaw’s nationalist PiS government has failed to counter anti-Semitic incidents strongly enough. The PiS denies that.

“I don’t know what is anti-Semitic about telling the truth — that the Germans attacked Poland and that Poland defended itself … and many times defended Jews,” deputy justice minister Patryk Jaki told state-run TV channel TVP on Tuesday.

Many Poles still refuse to accept research showing thousands participated in the Holocaust in addition to the thousands who risked their lives to help the Jews.

Reuters

Bayer hires law firm to probe European data collection scheme by Monsanto unit

French prosecutors say they opened an inquiry after newspaper Le Monde filed a complaint alleging Monsanto had kept a file of 200 names in hopes of ...
Companies
3 hours ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Power prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi: ‘I only have a few friends. I have lots of acquaintances’

After becoming Romania’s youngest and first woman prosecutor-general, in 2013 she became head of the National Anti-corruption Directorate, writes ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Most read

1.
Former Credit Suisse banker pleads guilty in ...
World / Africa
2.
US reiterates threat of sanctions against ...
World / Europe
3.
Outrage after Polish prime minister rebuffs ...
World / Europe
4.
India’s Modi confident as exit polls predict a ...
World / Asia

Related Articles

EU fears voter apathy despite populist surge

World / Europe

British ministers forecast thriving City of London after Brexit

World / Europe

Sweden asks for Julian Assange to be detained in absentia

World / Europe

Labour remains sceptical as UK’s May to make ‘new, bold’ Brexit offer

World / Europe

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.