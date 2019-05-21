Britain’s Theresa May offers ‘new deal’ sweeteners to break Brexit deadlock

London — Prime Minister Theresa May set out on Tuesday a “new deal” for Britain’s departure from the European Union, offering sweeteners to opposition parties in her fourth attempt to break an impasse in parliament over Brexit.

Three years since Britain voted to leave the EU and almost two months after the planned departure date, May is mounting a final bid to try to get the deeply divided parliament’s backing for a divorce deal, to leave office with some kind of legacy.

Sterling gained as much as 0.7% ahead of May’s speech before paring the move. MPs have already voted against holding a second referendum in a series of votes on Brexit options.

The odds do not look good. Despite offering what she described as “significant further changes”, many MPs, hardened in their positions, have already decided not to vote in June for the Withdrawal Agreement Bill, legislation which implements the terms of Britain’s departure.

Speaking at the headquarters of PwC in London, May appealed to MPs to get behind her deal, offering the prospect of a possible second referendum on the agreement and closer trading arrangements with the EU as incentives.

“I say with conviction to every MP or every party: I have compromised, now I ask you to compromise,” she said. “We have been given a clear instruction by the people we are supposed to represent, so help me find a way to honour that instruction, move our country and our politics and build the better future that all of us want to see.”

By offering the possibility of holding a second vote on her deal and a compromise on customs arrangements, May hopes to win over opposition Labour MPs, whose votes she needs to overcome resistance to the deal in her own Conservative Party.

But she will infuriate Brexit-supporting MPs, who have described a customs union with the EU as no Brexit at all.

Conservative Simon Clarke said he had backed her deal during the third failed attempt in parliament, “but this speech from the PM means there is no way I will support the Withdrawal Agreement Bill”.

“So if we pass the Withdrawal Agreement Bill at 2nd reading, we allow a Remain Parliament to insist upon a 2nd referendum and a Customs Union? This is outrageous,” he said on Twitter.