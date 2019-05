Milkshakes the new weapon in UK's European Parliament campaign

London — The lowly milkshake has turned into an unlikely weapon of choice for Britons making a splashy statement against Brexit supporters.

Former UK Independence Party (UKIP) leader Nigel Farage became the latest politician on Monday to be doused with the sticky drink while campaigning for his new Brexit Party in this week’s European Parliament election.

A tweet posted by a ChronicleLive news site reporter showed a bodyguard leading away a grim-faced Farage, his black suit covered from shoulder to toe, during a campaign stop in the northern city of Newcastle.

The suspected culprit told the Press Association it was a £5.25 banana and salted caramel shake he bought at the local Five Guys hamburger chain store.

“I didn’t know he was in town. I thought this is my only chance,” the 32-year-old was quoted as saying.

Farage blamed the incident in a tweet on EU supporters who “have become radicalised, to the extent that normal campaigning is becoming impossible”.

The European Parliament election campaign has turned into a bellwether of Britons’ support for Brexit three years after they voted to leave the 27-nation EU bloc.

Farage’s Brexit Party is leading the polls on its promise to get Britain out quickly and by any means.

The Remain camp’s milkshake resistance has also targeted a far-right leader who is best known by his online alias Tommy Robinson, an adviser to UKIP who once headed the now-banned English Defence League.

A clip that went viral this month showed a young man of Asian descent splashing Robinson's face with a McDonald’s drink in response to something he said. Robinson landed a few punches before being restrained.

UKIP European Parliament candidate Carl Benjamin, known by his social media pseudonym Sargon of Akkad, has been “milkshaked” at least four times this month.

A defiant Benjamin showed up to one of his events this week with a McDonald’s cup in his hand.

The entire mess prompted McDonald’s to temporarily halt milkshake sales near the site of a campaign event Farage held last week.

“We will not be selling milkshakes or ice cream tonight,” a sign taped to the door of the fast food chain’s central Edinburgh restaurant said. “This is due to a police request given recent events.”

That decision sparked a controversial comeback from the US chain’s eternal rival Burger King. “Dear people of Scotland,” the @BurgerKingUK account wrote on Saturday. “We’re selling milkshakes all weekend. Have fun. Love BK.” It signed the post with the #justsaying hashtag.

A flurry of angry comments on Twitter prompted the account to say: “We’d never endorse violence — or wasting our delicious milkshakes!”

AFP.com