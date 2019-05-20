British ministers forecast thriving City of London after Brexit

“Time and time again doom mongers have predicted the demise of the City and time and time again they have been proved wrong,” Fox told an audience at the medieval Guildhall, built above a ruined Roman amphitheatre in London’s traditional financial heart.

“I am convinced that once the dust settles, the City of London will do what it always does, which is to emerge fitter, stronger and more dynamic than ever.”

At the turn of the century, some financial sector executives warned that failure to join the euro would lead to a withering in London’s role as a hub for business. And after the 2007-2009 financial crisis many banks also threatened to move overseas.

On both occasions, Britain’s finance sector expanded, although many banks, insurers and asset managers in London have in the past year shifted some staff and activities to new hubs in the bloc to maintain access to the EU.

The finance industry remains deeply unpopular among the general public for its role in the financial crisis. But Fox said the government values the sector, which accounts for about 12% of Britain’s economic output, employs about 2.2-million people and pays more tax than any other industry.

“Those who threaten the City’s viability or stoke up resentment against the sector should remember how much it pays the bills,” he said.

Financial services minister John Glen said the City of London’s traditional strengths were in good health, with new sectors such as fintech growing.

But the “slow and frustrating” process of reaching a deal in parliament on Britain’s departure from the EU remained a “stubborn” shadow over the sector, Glen said.

“I know the City wants and frankly deserves certainty, and I am sorry that I can't give that today,” Glen said.

Barclays’ bank former chair John McFarlane said the City cannot take success for granted, especially if the EU closes its markets to Britain, and foreign financial firms are forced to move activities from London to the bloc.