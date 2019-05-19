World / Europe

Swiss gun-lovers dealt a setback as voters avoid standoff with EU

Switzerland has declined to join the 28-country bloc but is a member of the open-border Schengen area and therefore must harmonise its weapons laws

19 May 2019 - 21:58 Catherine Bosley
Leaflets to vote 'no' in the May 19 referendum at a shop in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE
Leaflets to vote 'no' in the May 19 referendum at a shop in Geneva, Switzerland. Picture: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Zurich — Switzerland on Sunday backed new restrictions on semi-automatic firearms, choosing to avoid a potential standoff with the European Union.

While Switzerland has declined to join the 28-country bloc, it is a member of the open-border Schengen area and therefore must harmonise its weapons laws. Nearly two-thirds of voters backed the change in a referendum on Sunday. It means civilians using and owning large-magazine semi-automatic guns will need special permission and additional checks.

“We’re taking care of the safety and security of people in Switzerland without undermining the traditional shooting culture,” said justice minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

Opponents of the measure, including members of rifle clubs, had feared the country’s tradition of shooting for sport was under threat. Those in favour, including the government, cited the importance of Schengen and said the new rules would not  end the culture of shooting matches — such as the annual Zurich event called Knabenschiessen.

Switzerland ranks high in Europe for civilian ownership of firearms on a per capita basis, as there is mandatory military service and former soldiers may keep their weapons. Gun crime is rare, however, and the last mass-fatality shooting took place in 2001.

In a separate referendum, the Swiss also backed an overhaul of the corporate tax regime.

According to a 2017 report by the small arms survey, the country boasts the world’s 16th highest rate of gun ownership, with about 2.3-million firearms in civilian hands — nearly three for every 10 inhabitants.

‘Exceptional authorisation’

Under the new gun law, which has already been approved by legislators, semi-automatic weapons with high-capacity magazines would be listed as “banned”.

Collectors and sports shooters could still purchase such weapons, but would need to jump through more hoops to obtain an “exceptional authorisation”.

Bloomberg, AFP

Council of Europe turns 70 divided by threat of ‘Ruxit’

Russia could exit the council if punitive measures taken against it for annexing Crimea are not removed
World
2 weeks ago

Boom risks taking Swiss real estate off-piste

Prices for buy-to-let properties have continued to rise amid stagnating rents and increasing vacancies
World
1 month ago

Strasbourg suspect a violent former convict with extremist views

Fugitive mass shooting suspect has been sentenced 27 times in France, Germany and Switzerland
World
5 months ago

Swiss court denied Abramovich's residency permit over 'criminal syndicate' concerns

Swiss judges note concerns raised by police that the Russian billionaire is 'suspected of money laundering' and has 'presumed contacts with criminal ...
World
6 months ago

Most read

1.
Modi proclaims a cleaner India, but the reality ...
World / Asia
2.
Zimbabwean central bank secures $500m to ease ...
World / Africa
3.
Opec backs plan to keep lid on oil supplies as ...
World / Middle East
4.
Israel minister not happy with Palestinian flags ...
World / Middle East

Related Articles

Donald Trump accuses New York state of laying siege to gun body

World / Americas

New Zealand gun laws signed less than a month after massacre

World / Asia

New Zealand's parliament approves tougher gun laws

World / Asia

You can ban guns, but not murderous racist bigots

News & Fox / Trending

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.