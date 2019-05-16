Boris Johnson throws his hat into the next British PM ring

London — Britain’s Boris Johnson, the former foreign minister, former mayor of London and leading Brexit campaigner, confirmed on Thursday that he will run for the premiership when Theresa May quits, British media reported.

“Of course I’m going to go for it,” he told a business event in Manchester, north-west England, confirming what most commentators and colleagues have long assumed.

May has yet to set a date for her departure from Downing Street, but she has promised to step down once the first stage of Britain’s exit from the EU is secured.

Many of her ministers and senior law makers are already jockeying for position, holding photo opportunities and giving wide-ranging speeches that go well beyond their official briefs.

Johnson, who was poised to run against May when she took office after the 2016 referendum, has long been assumed to be a candidate when the right time came, but has recently kept out the limelight.

Known abroad for his gaffes and accused of misleading voters over Brexit, he is nonetheless loved by many ordinary members of the ruling Conservative party, who will have a vote.