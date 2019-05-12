Pope Francis approves visits to contested Bosnian shrine

Vatican City — Pope Francis has approved pilgrimages to Medjugorje, a village in Bosnia that is steeped in controversy over whether the Madonna appears to local people, the Vatican said on Sunday.

However, spokesperson Alessandro Gisotti said that the official approval should not be interpreted as church authentication of the alleged apparitions, because more investigation and study was needed.

Six children first reported visions of the Virgin Mary in 1981 in a scenario reminiscent of famous apparitions in the French town of Lourdes in the 19th century and more than 100 years ago in Fatima in Portugal.

The pilgrimages, which include faithful from as far away from North America and Asia, took place although they were not officially authorised by the Vatican. They also gave locals a steady source of much-needed revenue.