Lithuanian top presidential hopefuls promise to tackle inequality

Vilnius — Lithuanians came out in large numbers to vote in a tightly contested presidential election on Sunday to replace outgoing president Dalia Grybauskaite, the Baltic nation’s Iron Lady who was one of the EU most outspoken critics of Russia.

Still very popular, Grybauskaite, 63, is not eligible to run after two terms. But the top three candidates vying to replace her have pledged to maintain a tough stance against Vilnius’ former Soviet master as well as hefty military spending.

Five years after Moscow’s annexation of Crimea from Ukraine that sparked fears of further Russian aggression across Eastern Europe, the election campaign in Lithuania was dominated by voter anger over economic inequality and corruption.

The race is led jointly by Ingrida Simonyte, 44, a former finance minister in a centre-right government, and Gitanas Nauseda, 54, a former senior economist at a top bank, running neck-and-neck on 22% each, according to a Vilmorus/Lietuvos Rytas poll.

“I feel excited, but I have been around and I know how to handle it,” Simonyte said after casting her vote in central Vilnius.

Polling third with 17% of voter support is prime minister Saulius Skvernelis, 48, a former police chief affiliated with the Farmers and Greens Union, the senior partner of the ruling coalition.

More than 37% of voters had cast their ballot by 2pm local time, higher than the 33% who had voted by that time in the 2014 presidential election.

Final turnout during the 2014 elections was 52.4%. A run-off vote will be held on May 26 if no candidate wins by a substantial margin.

Income inequality

All three have vowed to advocate for increased state spending on social issues, a sore point for many in Lithuania where nearly a third of the population could be at risk of poverty or social exclusion. Income inequality is among the highest in the EU, second only to Bulgaria.

“What we need most is creation of jobs to retain people in Lithuania, to keep many from emigrating,” Mindaugas Milciunas said. “Because then we would no longer lack qualified specialists, as we do now.”

Lithuania’s president has a semi-executive role with a say in the appointment of key officials such as judges, the chief prosecutor and head of the central bank. The president can veto laws and, in tandem with the government, sets foreign and security policy.

Both Nauseda and Simonyte say tax income should be raised to fund more state spending, although Skvernelis has introduced a tax cut as a signature policy of his government.