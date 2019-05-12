Berlin recalls ‘Candy Bombers’, 70 years on

Berlin — Germany marks 70 years on Sunday since the end of the Soviet blockade that sparked the Berlin Airlift, the spectacular humanitarian rescue mission in the early years of the Cold War.

For almost a year, mainly US and British pilots created a lifeline to support war-ravaged West Berlin, then encircled and blockaded by Soviet forces, with food and fuel.

The unprecedented logistical effort with hundreds of thousands of flights to save the city from starvation cemented the post-war German-American friendship.

After Nazi Germany’s defeat, tensions between the West and the Soviet Union resurfaced to divide most of the world into two rival, nuclear-armed camps until the 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall.

In 1945 the four victorious powers — the US, Britain, France and Russia — split up defeated Germany into four occupation zones, a division mirrored in the capital Berlin.

This left West Berlin, controlled by the Western Allies, stranded like an island deep inside the Soviet sector, which would later become walled-off communist East Germany.

‘Ich bin ein Berliner’

To Western powers, West Berlin became a symbolic bulwark of freedom — a sentiment US president John F Kennedy would later express with the words “Ich bin ein Berliner” (I am a Berliner).

Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin wanted to push western powers out of West Berlin — then a starved city of 2.2-million where entire blocks were reduced to rubble, people were scavenging for food and cigarettes were the black-market currency.