How the EU votes does matter. Here’s why

Sibiu, Romania — Leaders of the EU met in Romania on Thursday to prepare for changes in the EU institutions that will start after an election to the European Parliament in two weeks. This is why the vote matters.

Who is voting and for what?

More than 400-million people in the EU's 28 member states can vote from May 23 to 26, including nearly 50-million Britons who had been due to leave the bloc in March. Their votes for 73 legislators who may have to quit within weeks has upset some calculations after a delay to Brexit agreed in April.

By proportional representation, Europeans will elect 751 members to the European parliament, which divides its time between Brussels and Strasbourg. Ranging from Luxembourg, Malta and Cyprus with six seats each, to Germany with 96, for five years members of the European parliament (MEPs) will pass laws proposed by the European Commission, subject to approval by national governments in the EU Council.

What is at stake?

Issues range from spending — though the EU budget is just 1% of members' GDP — to climate change and labour rights. But some who want the EU broken up see it as a Brexit-style referendum on the EU's survival, pitting advocates of historic, ethnic-based nations against the idea of pooling sovereignty to defend Europe's wealth and values in a world of rising authoritarian powers and global corporations.

Caught up in this centre-versus-states debate are refugees. Nationalists blame the EU for a surge in arrivals in 2015. Federalists say only co-operation can control migration.

Leaders of some eastern states such as Hungary and Poland criticise Brussels over migrants and its complaints that they are undermining EU rules on democracy in Warsaw and Budapest; some westerners speak of cutting their EU subsidies in retaliation.

The election in Britain is seen by some as a new referendum on Brexit, one that could help block withdrawal — or accelerate it — as Britons go on debating how, and whether, to leave.

Are there EU political parties?

Yes. And no. Eight party groups sit in the chamber. The centre-right European People's Party (EPP) has 217 seats and ensures an establishment majority by often co-operating with the centre-left Socialists and Democrats (S&D — 186) and ALDE liberals (68). Two right-wing, anti-EU groups led by Britain's Ukip and France's National Rally share 78 seats.

But all the groups are unruly and EU elections are mainly contested by national parties on issues familiar to voters.

Is the UK still a problem?

Some EU officials suggest a delay in approving key post-election appointments until after British MEPs leave, to avoid accusations parliament's decisions will lack legitimacy.

The British vote will favour eurosceptics, Socialists and Greens — likely narrowing the gap with EPP, which has no members in Britain since the ruling Conservatives quit the group to form their own bloc.

By taking part, Britain has forced the EU to postpone the redistribution of 27 of 73 UK seats to other countries. France, for example, will elect 79 MEPs, five more than it has now, but those five will not be able to take up their seats until after Britain leaves and parliament shrinks by 46 members to 705.

Does the winner get to run the EU?

Not really. Well, maybe. Parliament's leaders say they are the heart of European democracy. National leaders scoff at the 43% turnout in the 2014 EU elections. In practice, states wield most power and little happens that big countries dislike.