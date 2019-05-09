Europe now powerless to stave off threat of looming US-Iran clash

With the White House bent on confrontation, the only hope of saving the Iran deal-implementation mechanism, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action or JCPOA, lies with Tehran. If Iran’s Islamist government continues to honour its side of the accord, Europe will continue to seek ways to deepen economic ties.

But efforts to set up a “special vehicle” to facilitate trade without exposing EU companies to US sanctions have yet to enable a single transaction, and Europe is losing credibility.

Iran now warns it will restart heavy water production and some nuclear enrichment in 60 days if the Europeans, Russia and China are not able to offset the damage of renewed US sanctions.

“For the moment, Iran’s announcements are not a violation of nor an exit from the nuclear deal,” one senior EU official told AFP, “but the situation is extremely worrying.”

EU rejection

On Thursday, Paris, Berlin, London and EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini issued a statement rejecting Iran’s “ultimatum”, but announcing no immediate new action of their own. Instead, they appear to be awaiting a report at the end of May by the IAEA nuclear watchdog on whether or not Iran is in breach of its JCPOA promise to rein in its nuclear programme.

“We don’t impose sanctions on the basis of announcements, but the Iranians know perfectly well what they risk if they cross the line,” the senior EU official warned.

That line is not yet crossed.

Iran currently holds 124 tons of heavy water and is permitted 130 tons under the JCPOA. It has 163.8kg of enriched uranium, less than the deal’s 202.8kg ceiling, according to the IAEA.

Iran has also agreed not to enrich this uranium above the level of 3.67% , so if international inspectors are correct, it is still far from the threshold for making a weapon.

Nevertheless, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s announcement dismayed the Europeans as a needlessly provocative tactic, even if there is some sympathy for his domestic plight.

“Rouhani is in a very difficult position for economic reasons,” a European diplomat told AFP.